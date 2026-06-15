Today's game between Belgium and Egypt will kick-off at Jun 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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Belgium vs Egypt is available to watch live in the United States across several TV channels and streaming platforms. English-language coverage airs on FOX and FOX One, while Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on Telemundo. Fubo and Peacock also carry the match as streaming options. The full list of broadcasters is below.

Belgium and Egypt open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns at Seattle Stadium on Monday, June 15, in what is the Group G opener for both nations. The Red Devils arrive as one of the stronger European sides in the draw, while Egypt return to the tournament stage for the first time since Russia 2018.

Under Rudi Garcia, Belgium have assembled a squad that blends the experience of Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois with a younger generation full of pace and creativity. Jeremy Doku, the Manchester City winger, has drawn widespread attention heading into the tournament, with his directness and ability to beat defenders in tight spaces making him one of the more exciting wide players in the competition.

For Egypt, the weight of expectation falls squarely on Mohamed Salah. This is just the fourth World Cup appearance in the Pharaohs' history, and their talisman finds himself in the later stages of his international career with a point to prove on the biggest stage. The 2018 campaign in Russia ended without a single point, and Salah missed the 2022 tournament entirely after Egypt failed to qualify. North America represents a chance to rewrite that story.

Coach Hossam Hassan has a squad capable of competing. Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet offer genuine attacking threat alongside Salah, and Egypt's recent preparatory results suggest a side that has found some defensive organisation, holding Spain to a goalless draw in March before beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 days later.

Belgium's pre-tournament form has been strong. A 5-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-0 victory against Croatia in June friendlies point to a side in good rhythm. Garcia's system has created clear patterns, with De Bruyne dictating tempo and Doku stretching defences from the left.

Seattle Stadium provides a fitting backdrop for two sides with genuine knockout-stage ambitions. Both teams know that a strong start in Group G, which also includes Iran and New Zealand, could prove decisive when the knockout picture comes into focus.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium vs Egypt live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Belgium vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rudi Garcia has a near-fully fit squad available for Belgium's opener. Defender Zeno Debast is the only confirmed absentee through injury. Garcia's projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, and Brandon Mechele. Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, and Jeremy Doku are named in midfield alongside Leandro Trossard and Kevin De Bruyne, with Charles De Ketelaere leading the attack.

Hossam Hassan reports no injuries or suspensions within the Egypt squad ahead of the match. His projected starting lineup places Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal, supported by Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, and Yasser Ibrahim in defence. Mohanad Lasheen, Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah, Marwan Ateya, and Emam Ashour are named in midfield, with Omar Marmoush leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 Z. Debast Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Belgium arrive at the tournament in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 defeat of Tunisia on June 6, following a 2-0 win over Croatia four days earlier. Earlier in the spring, they beat the United States 5-2 and drew 1-1 with Mexico. Across those five matches, Belgium have scored 15 goals and conceded just two, with no defeats in the run.

Egypt's recent record is more mixed, producing two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Brazil on June 6. Prior to that, they beat Russia 1-0 in late May and claimed a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in March. A goalless draw with Spain in between those results showed defensive resilience, though a loss to Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January remains a concern. Egypt have scored six goals and conceded three across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in November 2022, with Egypt winning 2-1 in a friendly. Before that, Belgium claimed a 3-0 victory in a June 2018 friendly. The only other recorded meeting in the dataset saw Egypt win 4-0 as hosts in February 2005. Across the three available matches, Egypt hold two wins to Belgium's one.

Standings

In Group G, Belgium currently sit in first place while Egypt are second, according to the latest standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: