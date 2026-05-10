LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona vs Real Madrid are listed below. US viewers have several ways to catch the action, with coverage available across ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you can still access your usual streaming service by using a VPN, which allows you to connect through a US-based server and watch as normal.

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou in a LaLiga fixture that carries serious title implications, with the two clubs separated by just one position at the top of the table.

Hansi Flick's side arrive in dominant form, having won all five of their last five matches across LaLiga and the Champions League. The German coach has played down talk of turmoil inside the Madrid camp ahead of the match, though he did acknowledge the threat posed by Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid come into the fixture carrying significant off-field noise. A reported training-ground altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde made headlines earlier this week, with coach Alvaro Arbeloa publicly condemning the leak while insisting the squad remains united. Mbappe, meanwhile, has faced criticism over his conduct during a recent injury layoff, with Arbeloa stepping in to defend the French forward.

On the pitch, Madrid have shown enough quality to remain dangerous. They beat Espanyol 2-0 last weekend and sit second in LaLiga, just behind Barcelona. Vinicius Junior and Mbappe will be the focal points of their attack, assuming both are fit to start.

Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal and Jordi Torrents through injury, while Robert Lewandowski leads the line in what is shaping up to be a direct contest between two of Europe's most in-form strikers.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Barcelona are without Lamine Yamal and Jordi Torrents through injury, with no suspensions listed in the squad. Hansi Flick's projected XI reads: J. Garcia; J. Cancelo, P. Cubarsi, G. Martin, E. Garcia; Gavi, F. Lopez, D. Olmo; Pedri, M. Rashford, R. Lewandowski.

Real Madrid carry a longer injury list heading into the game, with Eder Militao, Arda Guler, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo all ruled out. No suspensions are recorded. Alvaro Arbeloa's projected XI is: T. Courtois; D. Huijsen, T. Alexander-Arnold, F. Garcia, A. Ruediger; T. Pitarch, J. Bellingham, E. Camavinga; K. Mbappe, B. Diaz, Vinicius Junior. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, recording a perfect W5 record across LaLiga and the Champions League. They scored 10 goals and conceded five across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win at Osasuna on May 2, and they also beat Atletico Madrid 1-2 in the Champions League on April 14.

Real Madrid have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches. They beat Espanyol 2-0 most recently on May 3 and also won 2-1 at Deportivo Alaves. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on April 15, and they drew 1-1 with both Real Betis and Girona in LaLiga.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Super Cup on January 11, 2026, when Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2. Before that, Real Madrid won 2-1 at home in LaLiga on October 26, 2025. Across the last five meetings, Barcelona hold the stronger record, with three wins to Real Madrid's one, alongside one Barcelona victory in the 2025 Super Cup where they won 5-2.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona currently sit first and Real Madrid are second ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: