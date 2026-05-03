Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Tottenham will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 2:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the United States are listed below. English-language coverage airs on USA Network, with streaming access available through DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Spanish-language viewers can watch on Telemundo.

Aston Villa host Tottenham at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Villa are pushing for a top-five finish, while Spurs arrive in Birmingham locked in a desperate fight to preserve their top-flight status.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham have endured a torrid campaign. Their first league win of the calendar year came only last weekend, when a late Joao Palhinha goal settled a 1-0 victory over already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers — ending a run of 16 league matches without a win in 2026.

For Spurs, the relief was short-lived. Xavi Simons suffered a serious knee injury during that win over Wolves, and the Dutch midfielder has since confirmed his season is over — ruling him out of the World Cup as well. Dominic Solanke could also miss the remainder of the season after picking up a hamstring problem in the same match.

Aston Villa come into this in solid shape across two competitions. Their Europa League campaign has been particularly impressive, with a 4-0 thrashing of Bologna in the first leg of their most recent tie underlining their continental ambitions. Domestically, they dropped points in a 1-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend, but the overall trajectory has been positive.

With Tottenham needing points from their final four fixtures to survive and Villa eyeing European qualification, the stakes at Villa Park are genuine. De Zerbi's side have been told they need two wins from their remaining games to reach what analysts believe is a safe points total — a target that looks increasingly difficult given the injury list mounting at the club.

For viewers in the United States, full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Aston Villa will be without Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara through injury. There are no reported suspensions in the Villa camp, and no confirmed projected XI has been released ahead of the match. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Tottenham's injury situation is far more severe. Roberto De Zerbi is missing Destiny Udogie, Pape Sarr, Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, and Mohammed Kudus. No suspensions have been confirmed, and no probable lineup has been released, though the scale of absentees will significantly limit De Zerbi's options.

Form

Aston Villa have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham, but prior to that they beat Sunderland 4-3 in the league and dismantled Bologna 4-0 in the Europa League. Across those five games, Villa have scored 11 goals and conceded six. They have won back-to-back Europa League fixtures during this run.

Tottenham have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers — their first league victory of the calendar year. They also beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League in March, though league form has been inconsistent, with defeats to Sunderland and Nottingham Forest also in this period. Spurs have scored seven goals and conceded eight across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when Aston Villa won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Before that, Villa also won 2-1 in the Premier League at the same venue in October 2025. Across the last five encounters, Aston Villa have won four times to Tottenham's one, with the sole Spurs win a 4-1 Premier League victory at home in November 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Aston Villa sit fifth while Tottenham are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: