Where to watch beIN Sports En Español Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the beIN Sports En Español channel?

beIN Sports En Español is a pay television sports channel. It is part of the BeIN Sports family of channels owned by the BeIN Media Group and is a companion network of beIN Sports. It simulcasts or alternates programming between Spanish and English. The channel covers soccer, rugby, auto racing, handball, motorcycle racing, tennis and volleyball.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the beIN Sports En Español channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo.

It is also available through the Sling Latino plan and via their Soccer Pass add-on and is available through Fanatiz.

How much does it cost?

beIN Sports En Español is available on packages of Fubo and Sling Latino.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming beIN Sports En Español content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

