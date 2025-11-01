Where to watch today's Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Detroit Lions roll back into action after their bye week, while the Minnesota Vikings come in with a few extra days of rest themselves following a Thursday night drubbing.

Both squads should be a bit fresher and healthier heading into this Week 9 NFC North showdown but you wouldn't know it by the chatter around the league.

Lions vs Vikings date and start time

The Lions and Vikings will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, MI

How to watch Lions vs Vikings on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Most of the national conversation seems to be leaning heavily toward Detroit. The Lions are 5-2, confident, balanced, and playing like a team that expects to win. Minnesota, on the other hand, sits at 3-4 and is still licking its wounds from a 37-10 loss to the Chargers that left fans and players searching for answers.

The history doesn’t exactly tilt in Minnesota's favor, either. The Vikings haven’t toppled Detroit since Week 3 of the 2022 season, and it was the Lions who handed Dan Campbell his first win as Detroit’s head coach back in Week 13 of 2021 on a dramatic last-second TD. And last year's Week 18 trip to Ford Field still stings: a 31-9 defeat that not only cost the Vikings the NFC North crown, but knocked them out of the No. 1 seed race entirely, sending them to the road in the Wild Card round.

So yeah, this one carries some baggage. If Minnesota wants to flip the script and climb back to .500, it'll take more than just effort or motivation. Detroit may boast the deeper, more complete roster right now, but the Vikings still have players capable of winning key one-on-one battles. The outcome may very well come down to those individual matchups—who can impose their will when the game tightens and Ford Field gets loud.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs Vikings NFL game.

In the US, Lions vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on streaming services.

Watching NFL action this season is available through traditional TV broadcasts and streaming options.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Lions vs Vikings

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 9 matchup between the Lions and the Vikings will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, there are various VPN services available for watching live sports.

