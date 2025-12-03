Where to watch today's Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL campaign kicks off with fireworks, as the Detroit Lions (7-5) welcome the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) to Ford Field for a Thursday Night showdown that could swing the trajectory of both squads.

Lions vs Cowboys date and start time

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions play on Thursday, December 4, at the Ford Field in NFL Week 14 schedule, with kick-off slated for 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT.

Date Thursday, December 4, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm CT/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Lions vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

Detroit enters the night banged up, with major contributors stuck on the injury list, offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, rookie corner Terrion Arnold, and safety Brian Branch are all question marks and could force the Lions to dig deep into their depth chart.

Meanwhile, Dallas rolls into town riding a wave of confidence after rattling off three wins on the trot, including statement takedowns of both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit's attack led by Jared Goff can still put points on the board in bunches, but this might be a night where the defense has to carry more weight than usual, meaning the spotlight falls directly on game-wreckers like Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell to set the tone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lions vs Cowboys.

