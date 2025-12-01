Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Two NFC hopefuls with postseason dreams slipping through their fingers square off under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football, as the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) host the Detroit Lions (7-5) in a Week 14 showdown that suddenly feels like a playoff elimination game before the playoffs even arrive.

Don't let the similar records fool you, these teams are traveling in opposite directions. Detroit spent the last three weeks wobbling, getting punched in the mouth by Philadelphia and Green Bay and needing overtime to barely escape the lowly Giants.

Meanwhile, Dallas has caught fire at exactly the right time, ripping off a perfect 3-0 stretch and doing it in style, knocking off the Eagles, Chiefs, and Raiders in succession like checking names off a hit list.

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

NFL Ford Field

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions play on Thursday, December 4, at the Ford Field in NFL Week 14 schedule, with kick-off slated for 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Detroit Lions team news

Amon-Ra St. Brown's ankle scare against Green Bay looked catastrophic at first glance, early whispers around the league suggested the star wideout might be shelved for the season. Instead, the Detroit Lions got a far more optimistic update: he's now considered "week-to-week."

And the injury woes don't stop there. Detroit's offensive line just cannot catch a break. After briefly teasing an emotional return to football, former All-Pro center Frank Ragnow failed his physical due to a hamstring issue, ending any hopes of a comeback in 2025. The Lions were already missing two starting linemen against the Packers, and each of the remaining three starters appeared on the injury report as well. That's depth being stretched beyond recognition.

You can argue until you're blue in the face about who the best running back in the NFL is, but Jahmyr Gibbs has every right to plant that flag. Explosive. Electric. Defensive coordinators' worst nightmare. And when you add David Montgomery to the mix, you're looking at a backfield that simply has no equal.

The Lions are the only team in the league with a running-back tandem over 1,500 rushing yards, with Gibbs sitting third in the NFL at 1,019 yards and Montgomery chipping in 543.

Dallas Cowboys team news

On Sunday, the Cowboys officially opened the 21-day practice window for star corner Trevon Diggs, who has been sidelined since October 24 with concussion and knee issues. Diggs returned to the practice field for the first time in six games, and although practicing doesn't guarantee he'll be cleared in time for Detroit, history suggests the team won't rush it, his presence alone hints at reinforcements on the horizon. Dallas has leaned heavily on young talent at corner lately.

Second-year corner Caelen Carson missed last week with a hamstring injury, DaRon Bland briefly exited with a foot issue, and rookie Shavon Revel was forced to play every single snap in just his third career game. Getting Diggs back into the fold would be a massive lift for a secondary that’s been held together with tape and grit.

Not all the health news in Dallas is positive, though. The arrow continues to point down for tackle Tyler Guyton, sidelined with a high ankle sprain since Week 12 and expected to miss yet another game. The silver lining? Nate Thomas stepped in and looked more than capable in Week 13.

Cowboys wideout George Pickens is playing like a man possessed right now. He's blasted past the 1,100-yard mark on the season and has become the definition of unguardable. His chemistry with Dak Prescott has lit the fuse on Dallas' offensive surge, but make no mistake, the real spark behind the Cowboys' three-game heater has been the defense. Lamb put up the bigger box-score night on Thursday with 112 yards and a score, but Pickens' ice-cold fourth-quarter catches to slam the door might've been even more impressive.

Dallas went all-in at the deadline and it's paying dividends. The additions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, combined with getting Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, and now Trevon Diggs back on the field, have turned this unit from leaky to lethal. The run defense has completely flipped the script, in the last three outings, opponents have been smothered to just 204 rushing yards combined, an average of 68 yards per game, slashing nearly half off the season average of 124.2. That's not improvement, that's domination.

Lions vs Cowboys Fantasy Football

Dak Prescott is in the middle of one of the most assertive stretches of quarterback play in the league right now. He's tossed two or more touchdowns in seven of his last nine outings, giving fantasy managers a weekly cheat code. And now he gets a gift-wrapped Week 14 showdown against a Detroit secondary that’s been leaking yards all season, if you've got Dak, you're starting him with zero hesitation.

It’s hard to overstate how good George Pickens has been. The third-year receiver keeps raising the bar, and his clutch gene was on full display on Thanksgiving against Kansas City, including that critical two-point conversion grab in crunch time. Through 12 games, Pickens has 73 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, and he's hit at least 78 yards in seven straight contests, consistency, dominance, and swagger all rolled into one.

And the matchup dictates more fireworks. Detroit is a top-10 team defending the run (EPA/Rush) but only 16th against the pass (EPA/Pass), which practically screams for Dallas to unleash the air raid. The chemistry between Dak Prescott and George Pickens has gone from encouraging to outright dangerous, and Pickens has become the perfect running mate to CeeDee Lamb. If the Cowboys strike through the air the same way Green Bay torched Detroit in Week 13, buckle up, it could be a long, ugly afternoon for the Lions defense.

On the ground, Jevonte Williams keeps locking down his RB1 role in Dallas, piling up 80+ scrimmage yards in four straight games. He’s shaping up as a high-floor RB2 with real pop heading into Week 14 against Detroit.

Meanwhile CeeDee Lamb just continues to eat, seven or more targets in six straight games, still as explosive and matchup-proof as they come. He stays a WR1 in every fantasy format, especially with the Lions' struggling secondary on deck.

Switching to the other sideline: Jared Goff is quietly putting together a solid run of his own, with two or more touchdown passes in seven of his last nine games. He hasn't gotten much help from his battered offensive line, but the veteran keeps the Detroit offense afloat heading into a tough test against Dallas.

In the backfield, Jahmyr Gibbs has been a roller coaster lately, either over 8.0 yards per carry or 3.4 and under in each of his last six games. The efficiency swings are wild, but his explosiveness is never in question, and he remains a must-start in Week 14 against Dallas.

And the Lions did dodge a bullet with Amon-Ra St. Brown. The star receiver went down early on Thanksgiving with an ankle sprain and didn’t return, but the diagnosis is a low-ankle sprain and a week-to-week timeline. For Detroit, that's about as positive as it gets, especially with only one game over the next 16 days. If things break right, St. Brown might not miss too much time.

Lions vs Cowboys Game Predictions

With the Detroit Lions limping into Week 14 without Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown, it’s hard to imagine this offense suddenly flipping a switch. They've mustered just 22.3 points per outing over the past three weeks, and now they’re supposed to trade haymakers with a Dallas Cowboys attack that’s been scorching every defense in its path? Good luck.

The problems don't end on offense, either. Detroit's secondary has been a revolving door lately, coughing up nine passing touchdowns, 237 yards through the air per game, and a 105.6 opponent QB rating over the last month. That’s not just a red flag, that's a flashing neon warning sign when the next opponent is a Dallas unit playing its best football of the season.

Lions vs Cowboys Betting Odds

Spread

Cowboys +3 (+100)

Lions -3 (-120)

Moneyline

Cowboys: +145

Lions: -175

Total

54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

DET - Form All Detroit Lions 24 - 31 Green Bay Packers L

Detroit Lions 34 - 27 New York Giants W

Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions L

Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions W

Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings L DAL - Form All Dallas Cowboys 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs W

Dallas Cowboys 24 - 21 Philadelphia Eagles W

Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 33 Dallas Cowboys W

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals L

Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys L

Head-to-Head Record

DET Last 5 matches DAL 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Dallas Cowboys 9 - 47 Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys 20 - 19 Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys 24 - 6 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 27 - 35 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 26 - 24 Detroit Lions

