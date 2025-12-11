How to watch Young Boys vs Lille Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by French soccer correspondent Naim Beneddra for GOAL France.

Young Boys of Switzerland tonight host French outfit Lille in the UEFA Europa League. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game live in the United States - and why the game won'tbe visible to those wanting to tune in from France.

Lille, Bruno Genesio's quiet force

Bruno Genesio's men arrive in Switzerland brimming with confidence, buoyed by a run of four wins in five games, including a tactical victory over Marseille (1-0) last Friday. With Ethan Mbappé proving decisive and Ayyoub Bouaddi recently extending his contract until 2029 (rejecting advances from PSG), Lille's young players have taken control. Currently 11th in the Europa League standings, Les Dogues want to secure their place in the top 24 and aim for the top 8.

The Igamane concern and a full infirmary

The only fly in the ointment is the physical condition of the players. Hamza Igamane, the club's top scorer and hero of the match against Zagreb, is very doubtful after being forced off with an injury against Marseille. His absence would add to an already long list (Alexsandro, Tiago Santos, André Gomes, etc.). Bruno Genesio will have to tinker again, perhaps bringing back Chancel Mbemba, to put together a competitive team.

Young Boys: the "all or nothing" trap

On the other side, it's a matter of absolute urgency. In 26th place and virtually eliminated, Young Boys have no choice: they must win to survive. Despite their current slump in results, the Swiss remain solid at home (unbeaten in their last three matches at the Wankdorf). For Lille, this trip to face a wounded beast playing for its European season is every bit a trap match.

Where to watch the Young Boys v Lille match

In France, it's an absurd situation that will deprive thousands of fans of their European evening. This Thursday evening (6:45 p.m.), LOSC will travel to the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern to face Young Boys. But in France, the screens will remain black. Due to French legislation prohibiting advertising for trading and gambling, the Swiss club's shirt sponsor ("Plus500") is preventing the match from being broadcast in France. Fans will therefore have to cheer their team on to qualification "blind".

LOSC travels to Bern to face Young Boys on Thursday in the sixth matchday of the Europa League, in a positive context after four consecutive victories. However, the match will not be broadcast in France, despite Canal+ holding the rights. The reason: the Swiss club's main sponsor, "Plus 500," whose advertising has been banned in France since 2016 because it is classified as "high risk" by the AMF. As with previous Young Boys (and Legia Warsaw) matches, a black screen will therefore be imposed.

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+. It is an earlier than usual kick-off time of 6:45 pm local time. This means a start time of 12:45 pm Eastern Standard Time / 9:45 am Pacific Standard Time here in the United States.

For those of you who would like to watch the game with Spanish commentary, you can do so on the channel which is available to stream via Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you don't know which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Young Boys vs Lille match schedule and venue

The match between Young Boys and Lille will take place on Thursday 11 December at 6:45 pm local time at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern. This is 12:45 pm Eastern Standard Time / 9:45 am Pacific Standard Time here in the United States.

Team information and line-ups

Young Boys vs Lille Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Seoane Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Genesio

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Young Boys team info

Young Boys will be without several players for their home match against LOSC. Ebrima Colley is expected to miss the game due to an ankle injury, while Edmilson Fernandes is suffering from muscle strain. Facinet Conté remains very doubtful, and Armin Gigovic will serve the last game of his suspension after receiving a red card.

In attack, Joel Monteiro remains one of the few bright spots at the moment: his goal in Birmingham on Matchday 5, his third of the European campaign, was not enough to revive the team. The Swiss champions are therefore weakened for this decisive clash with Lille.

Information about the LOSC team

LOSC will have to do without several players for their trip to Switzerland. Alexsandro remains uncertain due to leg pain, while Ousmane Touré is out for the long term after tearing his cruciate ligaments. Marc-Aurèle Caillard remains doubtful due to an elbow injury.

The biggest blow concerns Hamza Igamane: after suffering an adductor injury against Marseille, Lille's top scorer is unlikely to make the trip to Bern. The Moroccan international is undergoing further tests and his absence could be prolonged.

In addition, Tiago Santos remains sidelined for disciplinary reasons, as his commitment in training has not satisfied the coaching staff. In Zagreb, Correia, Mukau, André and Igamane all scored, while Berke Özer recorded his second clean sheet in European competition.

The form of the two teams

Head-to-head record

Standings

Useful links