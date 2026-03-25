Where to watch Lille today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Lille Olympique Sporting Club, commonly known as LOSC or simply Lille, are a professional soccer club based in Northern France. Nicknamed "Les Dogues" (The Mastiffs), the club competes in Ligue 1, the top division of French soccer.

Throughout its history, Lille has achieved significant success in domestic French soccer, securing four league titles, six Coupes de France, and one Trophée des Champions. The club is also recognized for its successful youth academy, which has developed numerous notable players in the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Lille’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Lille TV schedule

Where to watch Lille for free

Lille and other French Ligue 1 soccer games are broadcast live on beIN Sports here in the United States.

The channel is available on a number of streaming platforms. Among them is Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service. This means you can watch Lille’s next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Lille worldwide

For fans outside the United States, here's a quick guide to some of the broadcasters showing Lille's games:

Country Broadcaster France Ligue1+ Canada Fubo Mexico Caliente TV UK Ligue1+

If you are abroad, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the next Lille soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports