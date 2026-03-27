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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-AUXERRE-TROPHYAFP
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream French Ligue 1 soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
O. Dembele

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Ligue 1 soccer online and on USA TV

As the top tier of French soccer and one of the most intriguing leagues in all of Europe, Ligue 1 regularly brings in audiences from all over the world.

Dominated in recent years by the emergence of Paris St-Germain, France itself has produced some of the most talented superstars in all of the sport including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry.

Here, GOAL gives fans of French Ligue 1 soccer across the United States all the information they need to watch upcoming matches.

Upcoming French Ligue 1 TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer

Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer for free

French Ligue 1 soccer is available on beIN Sports in the United States.

The channel is available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials.

Fubo is one such service that offers subscribers access to beIN Sports. They have a free five day trial that can start today by clicking here.

Stream beIN Sports on FuboStart a free trial

Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer worldwide

French Ligue 1 soccer has a dedicated fanbase across the world. Check out the table below to see where to find games in your region.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
AustraliabeIN Sports
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz
UK & IrelandLigue 1 Pass
MENAbeIN Sports
LATAMCaliente TV

If you are abroad and would like to stream content from your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming service, you can access it by using a Virtual Private Network

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer with French commentary

French language channel TV5MONDE is available on select services across the United States including DirecTV and DISH.

TV5MONDE show one Ligue 1 game per week, along with regular recap and highlight shows.

Watch TV5MONDE on DirecTVStart free trial

Where to watch French Ligue 1 soccer with Spanish commentary

For Spanish speakers across the United States, beIN Sports frequently show games from France's top division on beIN Sports en Espanol.

The channel is available on all streaming services that broadcast beIN Sports content including Fubo and Fanatiz.

Where to buy French Ligue 1 soccer tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of French Ligue 1 tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

French Ligue 1 from €16Book tickets

Where to buy French Ligue 1 soccer kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official French Ligue 1 kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop French Ligue 1 jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have won the Ligue 1 title 12 times, more than any other club. Their first win was in 1986, and they claimed their record-breaking 12th title in 2023, surpassing AS Saint-Etienne.

The Ligue 1 consists of 18 teams since the 2023-24 season, prior to which 20 teams took part in the league. The inaugural season of the French first division in 1932-33 also consisted of 20 teams, divided in two groups of 10 teams each.

Mickael Landreau holds the record for the most Ligue 1 appearances, with 618 matches as a goalkeeper. His career spanned nearly two decades, playing for clubs like Nantes, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, and Bastia.

Delio Onnis holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Ligue 1 with 299 goals. Playing as a centre-forward, his remarkable goal-scoring feats spanned the 1970s and 1980s, where he starred for clubs like AS Monaco and Reims, making him a legend in French football.

As of 2024, Dimitri Payet holds the record for the most assists in Ligue 1 history, with a total of 130 assists. The attacking midfielder achieved this milestone during his successful stints with several clubs, including Marseille and Lille.

Pierre Braine holds the record of being the oldest player in Ligue 1 history, aged almost 45 years in a Ligue 1 game in 1945.

At 15 years and 225 days, Kalman Gerencseri is the youngest player in Ligue 1 history. The Frenchman played for Lens against Monaco in a Ligue 1 game in 1960.

Notable players who have graced Ligue 1 include legends like Zinedine Zidane, George Weah, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

Prominent managers in Ligue 1 include Arsene Wenger, Laurent Blanc, Carlo Ancelotti, Adi Hutter, Luis Enrique, etc.

The Orange Velodrome in Marseille is the largest stadium in Ligue 1, with a capacity of 67,394 spectators. Home to Marseille since 1937, it is renowned for its electric atmosphere and hosting significant football events in France.

Neymar is indeed the most expensive player in Ligue 1 history. His transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 was valued at a record €222 million, which remains the highest transfer fee ever paid for a player.

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