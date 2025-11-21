Naim Beneddra

French and European football correspondent

📝 Bio: Editor at GOAL for nearly twenty years, living to the rhythm of both football and writing. Passionate about English football and a keen connoisseur of African football, with a particular affection for Algeria’s Fennecs, of course. Also keeping a close eye on Russian football, linked to my roots. A Liverpool FC fan since the days of Finnan, Biscan, and Djimi Traoré, following the Reds’ journey long before their return to the top. Today, fortunate to lead GOAL’s French edition—a role combining expertise, passion, and editorial rigor.

⚽ My Football Story: My football awakening dates back to June 1990, with Omam-Biyik’s famous header against Argentina. Since then, my journey as a football enthusiast has taken me from Panini albums to the pages of GOAL, with an enduring obsession for telling the story of football. Before Gerrard, my idol was Pierre Littbarski, with his bent legs and genius on the ball.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

Premier League and English football (analysis, culture, and history)

French football and international context

African football and the Algerian national team

Russian football and the international context

Major international competitions (World Cups, Euros, AFCON)

🌟 Favorite Football Moment:

Anthar Yahia’s missile against Egypt in Omdurman in 2009, a suspended moment that secured Algeria’s ticket to the World Cup.

📚 Favorite Articles: