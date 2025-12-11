How to watch today's Lech Poznan vs Mainz Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This preview was originally written and published by German and European football correspondent Dennis Klose for GOAL Germany.

Lech Poznan and Mainz will face each other in the fifth matchday of the Europa Conference League on Thursday December 11, 2025.

Kick-off at the Miejski Stadium in Poznan is at 3pm ET (9pm local time). and Andrei Chivulete from Romania will referee the match.

Who is broadcasting Mainz vs Lech Poznan live on TV today?

The match between Lech Poznan and 1. FSV Mainz 05 will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the United States. It can also be streamed live online on ViX via SlingTV.

Kick-off time for Lech Poznan vs Mainz 05

Conference League - Conference League Stadion Poznan

News about Lech Poznan

Last weekend, Lech Poznan drew 2-2 with KS Cracovia in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Mikael Ishak and Ali Gholizadeh scored the goals for the hosts. Lech Poznan thus remains in mid-table in the domestic league. The picture is similar in the Europa League: with six points from four games, the team is currently in 16th place.

News about Mainz 05

In the Bundesliga, 1. FSV Mainz 05 suffered a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. This led to the dismissal of coach Bo Henriksen. Mainz's new coach is now Urs Fischer, who previously worked at Union Berlin.

While things are still not going well in the Bundesliga, with Mainz languishing at the bottom of the table, the team is performing much more successfully in the Conference League: with nine points from four games, FSV is currently in fifth place and would therefore qualify directly for the round of 16.

