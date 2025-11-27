Palmeiras vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores 2025 final on beIN Sports: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & the view from Brazil

This article was originally written and published by Brazilian soccer correspondent Mounique Vilela for GOAL Brazil

Palmeiras and Flamengo will decide the Copa Libertadores title today at the Monumental "U" Stadium in Peru.

In the USA, the match will be broadcast live on beIN Sports which is available on various streaming platforms including Fubo, Fanatiz and Sling TV. Fanatiz offers the cheapest monthly subscriptions, while fubo offers new customers a free five-day trial of their service.

What cable channel is beIN Sports on?

The channel for beIN Sports varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for beIN Sports are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number beIN Sports en Espanol DISH 408 871 Verizon FIOS 598 1538 Optimum 231 230 RCN 378 or 579 808

READ MORE: Soccer on US TV tonight and this week

News and probable line-ups

Very close to winning the Brasileirão title, Flamengo turns its attention to the Libertadores competition. In search of its fourth trophy in the competition, the Rubro-Negro ended the group stage in second place in Group C, with 11 points, the same score as leader LDU. In the round of 16, they eliminated Internacional 3-0 on aggregate, beat Estudiantes 4-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals and defeated Racing 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Palmeiras, who saw Flamengo open up a five-point lead at the top of the Brasileirão, are pinning their hopes on the Libertadores. Also in search of their fourth title, Verdão secured their place in the final by eliminating Universitario 4-0 in the round of 16, River Plate 5-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, and LDU 4-3 in the semi-finals. In the group stage, the São Paulo team finished at the top of Group G with a 100 per cent record.

"This isn't the first time we've played in the Libertadores final and this year was physically and mentally demanding. We had the Paulista final, then we went to the Club World Cup, with games that were mentally intense. We have had a brilliant campaign in the Libertadores, on our own merit, with 30 goals, 10 wins, and an intense, hard-fought match against LDU, who were also having a very good campaign. Through merit, effort, and hard work, we reached the final," said Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira.

Palmeiras: Carlos Miguel; Khellven, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez, Bruno Fuchs, Andreas Pereira, Raphael Veiga, Allan, Vitor Roque, Flaco López.

Flamengo: Rossi ; Varela, Léo Ortiz (Danilo), Léo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho, Arrascaeta; Luiz Araújo, Carrascal, Bruno Henrique.

Injuries & suspensions

Palmeiras

Weverton and Lucas Evangelista are injured.

Flamengo

Gonzalo Plata will serve a suspension, while Pedro and Léo Ortiz are injured.

When is it?

Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025

Saturday, 29 November 2025 Time: 6 p.m. (Brasília time)

6 p.m. (Brasília time) Venue: Estadio Monumental "U" - Lima, PER

Recent history

Latest head-to-head matches

There is a great balance in the historical record. In 113 games played between the teams, Palmeiras has 40 wins, against 39 for Flamengo, in addition to 34 draws. In the last match valid for the first round of the 2025 Brasileirão, Rubro-Negro won 3-2.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Useful links