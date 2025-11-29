How to watch Bayern Munich vs St Pauli Bundesliga game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

This article was originally written and published by Bundesliga soccer correspondent Brian Horn on GOAL Germany.

Today, Saturday 29 November, FC Bayern Munich and FC St. Pauli will face each other on matchday 12 of the Bundesliga. The match kicks off at 3.30 p.m. local time at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which means an early start for US fans wanting to watch the game. That's 6:30am Pacific Standard Time and 9:30am Eastern Standard Time.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

Who is showing/broadcasting FC Bayern Munich vs. FC St. Pauli today?

For fans in the United States, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN's official streaming app.

Soccer streams are available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which costs $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited plan costs $29.99 per month and includes additional sports coverage including actions from the NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on Fubo and DirecTV packages. Both Fubo and DirecTV offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

In Germany, Sky and DAZN are showing today's match between FC Bayern Munich and FC St. Pauli live on TV and livestream. You can watch the match live and in full on Sky as a single game. You can watch the match from 3.15 p.m. on Sky Sport Bundesliga (HD), Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 (HD), Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD and Sky Sport Top Event. Hannes Herrmann will provide commentary for Sky . As a Sky customer, you can also watch the match live via livestream on WOW or in the SkyGo app.

DAZN will broadcast the match between FC Bayern Munich and FC St. Pauli live today in the conference. The broadcast of the Saturday conference starts at 2 p.m. on DAZN . Lukas Schönmüller will be providing commentary for the pay-TV channel. You can watch the DAZN broadcast live on TV on DAZN 1 or via livestream in the DAZN app or on the DAZN website.

Kick-off time FC Bayern Munich vs FC St. Pauli

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

FC Bayern Munich vs. FC St. Pauli: Line-ups

News about FC Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season this week. Bayern lost 3-1 to Arsenal in the Champions League.

Vincent Kompany's team remains unbeaten in the Bundesliga. After eleven games, Bayern currently sit at the top of the table with 31 points. FC Bayern Munich's most recent victory was a 6-2 win against SC Freiburg.

News about FC St. Pauli

FC St. Pauli, on the other hand, is in crisis. The 0-1 defeat against Union Berlin on the last matchday marked the eighth league defeat in a row for the Hamburg team - a negative and unwanted club record!

St. Pauli are currently in 16th place in the table with seven points. The clash with the all-powerful Bayern could further exacerbate FC St. Pauli's already precarious situation.

