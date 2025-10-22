Where to watch Bayern Munich today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

Bayern Munich are rightly regarded as one of the biggest and most iconic teams in world soccer.

With an ever-increasing record number of Bundesliga titles and multiple Champions League triumphs to their name, legendary stars from years gone by like Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller, have helped set the standard for excellence at home as well as on the continent.

Always on the hunt for more silverware to add to their collection, GOAL tells you all you need to know on how to watch Bayern Munich soccer matches this season.

Upcoming Bayern Munich TV schedule

Where to watch Bayern Munich for free

Some streaming services that have ESPN channels offer their new customers a free trial.

One such streaming service is Fubo. They offer ESPN's linear channels as well as everything else that is available on ESPN's official streaming service on all of their packages.

ESPN's official streaming service does not offer a free trial.

Watch to watch Bayern Munich with German commentary

The ESPN streaming service offers German commentary on a select number of games using their SAP audio option.

Another way to watch Bundesliga matches with German commentary is through DAZN DE and SKY DE that you can access with a VPN set to Germany.

Where to watch Bayern Munich worldwide

Bayern Munich and the German Bundesliga has a dedicated following all over the world.

To find where you can find the latest matches in your local region, check out the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada DAZN Germany Sky DE / DAZN UK / Ireland Sky Sports Australia & Asia Pacific beIN Sports MENA Shahid LATAM (select markets) OneFootball

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the next Bayern Munich match on your chosen streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions with the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to buy Bayern Munich tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Bayern Munich tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Bayern Munich kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.