Champions League
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoNewcastle United
Dennis Klose

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United live today: Who is broadcasting B04 in the Champions League on TV and livestream?

Today's Champions League match will see Bayer 04 Leverkusen take on Newcastle United. But where will the game be played?

Bayer 04 Leverkusen welcomes Newcastle United on matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. Kick-off at the BayArena in Leverkusen is at 15:00 EST in the USA. Serdar Gözübüyük from the Netherlands will referee the match.

In this article, GOAL tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and livestream today.

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the channel CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

Champions League
What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

ProviderChannel Number
DirecTV221
DISH158
XfinityVaries by state
SpectrumVaries by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

Topics of the week: What was going on at Bayer Leverkusen?

After their 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup, Bayer Leverkusen suffered a setback on Saturday, losing 2-0 away to FC Augsburg.

In the Champions League, coach Hjulmand's team recently surprised everyone with a 2-0 victory over Manchester City and is currently in 17th place with eight points.

Topics of the week: What happened at Newcastle United?

Newcastle United notched a 2-1 win against Burnley last weekend. Bruno Guimaraes and Antony Gordon scored the goals for the Magpies. Striker Nick Woltemade return to Germany for the match against Bayer Leverkusen. The giant striker last played against Werkself on 26 March 2025, when he was still a VfB Stuttgart player. Woltemade scored to make it 2-0 in that match, in a contest that eventually ended 3-4.

The English side is currently 11th in the Champions League with nine points. They recently suffered a 2-1 defeat at Olympique Marseille.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

1
M. Flekken
12
E. Tapsoba
4
J. Quansah
5
L. Bade
19
E. Poku
9
C. Echeverri
10
M. Tillman
24
A. Garcia
30
I. Maza
13
Arthur
14
P. Schick
32
A. Ramsdale
3
L. Hall
5
F. Schaer
12
M. Thiaw
21
V. Livramento
7
Joelinton
39
B. Guimaraes
8
S. Tonali
11
H. Barnes
10
A. Gordon
23
J. Murphy

4-3-3

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hjulmand

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Head-to-head record

Last 2 matches

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with a VPN

Useful links

