Bayer 04 Leverkusen welcomes Newcastle United on matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. Kick-off at the BayArena in Leverkusen is at 15:00 EST in the USA. Serdar Gözübüyük from the Netherlands will referee the match.

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the channel CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

Topics of the week: What was going on at Bayer Leverkusen?

After their 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup, Bayer Leverkusen suffered a setback on Saturday, losing 2-0 away to FC Augsburg.

In the Champions League, coach Hjulmand's team recently surprised everyone with a 2-0 victory over Manchester City and is currently in 17th place with eight points.

Topics of the week: What happened at Newcastle United?

Newcastle United notched a 2-1 win against Burnley last weekend. Bruno Guimaraes and Antony Gordon scored the goals for the Magpies. Striker Nick Woltemade return to Germany for the match against Bayer Leverkusen. The giant striker last played against Werkself on 26 March 2025, when he was still a VfB Stuttgart player. Woltemade scored to make it 2-0 in that match, in a contest that eventually ended 3-4.

The English side is currently 11th in the Champions League with nine points. They recently suffered a 2-1 defeat at Olympique Marseille.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Form

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Head-to-head record

B04 Last 2 matches NEW 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Newcastle United 3 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 3 Newcastle United 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: The tables

