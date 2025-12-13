How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen and Köln meet at the BayArena in Leverkusen for the 14th matchday of the Bundesliga. Kickoff is at 12:30 EST in the USA on Saturday, 13 December.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln: Live streaming and TV options in the USA

In the United States the game will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports including NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

What's been going on at Bayer Leverkusen?

Under new coach Kasper Hjulmand, Leverkusen has worked its way up to fourth place in the Bundesliga. After 13 match days, the Werkself has 23 points, the same as Hoffenheim in fifth place.

However, they have suffered three defeats in their last five Bundesliga matches, including two in a row. A defeat in the top-of-the-table clash against Dortmund was followed by a bitter 2-0 loss to FC Augsburg last weekend.

Bayer also had Champions League action during the week. On Wednesday, they drew 2-2 at home against Newcastle United. The Werkself took the lead thanks to an own goal, then fell behind, but Alejandro Grimaldo equalised in the 88th minute.

What's going on at Köln?

Cologne are having a great first half of the season for a newly promoted team. After 13 matchdays, Lukas Kwasniok's team is in a strong eighth place with 16 points, level on points with Freiburg, Gladbach and Bremen behind them.

Recently, however, things have not been going so well. Effzeh have now gone four games without a win, starting with a 3-1 defeat in the Rhine derby against Gladbach.

Last Saturday, Cologne had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against FC St. Pauli. The Kiezkickers equalised in the 95th minute, after Said El Mala had put Kwasniok's side ahead in the 51st minute. The striker has already scored six goals in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Köln: Kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln: Form

Bayer Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln: Head-to-head record

Bayer Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln: The tables

