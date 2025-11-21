Matthias Promberger

German and European Football Correspondent

📝 About Me

Reading and writing have fascinated me since childhood — I could spend hours immersed in stories anywhere and anytime. Over time, my reading interests changed: instead of novels and comics, news became my passion, especially sports journalism. So, after finishing school and my civilian service, it felt only natural to begin my studies in Journalism and Communications at the University of Vienna, which I am currently pursuing.

📰 Professional Journey

I gained my first journalistic experience at SPOX and GOAL — a particularly meaningful step for me. Not only because it allows me to spend hours each day working with sports content, but also because I had been an avid consumer of SPOX news for years before joining the team.

⚽ How Football Became My Passion

Growing up in a small Austrian town, there were only two real ways for kids to socialize outside of school: sports or music. Since my musical talents were quite limited, table tennis, tennis, and especially football quickly became constant companions throughout my childhood.

I was impressed not only by the great moments of the Champions League or the World Cup that we watched together as a family, but also by the passion shown at local grassroots games in the lower divisions of Austrian football. The enthusiasm of the fans — especially during the village derbies, which sometimes attracted nearly 1,000 spectators — still fascinates me today.

🎯 Main Areas of Work

SEO articles

Reports and features

Live tickers

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments

Beyond my own experiences on the pitch — particularly the memorable local derbies — one moment stands out: attending Euro 2016 in France. I witnessed Austria’s elimination against Iceland live at the Stade de France. Despite the disappointment, it became one of the most impactful and unforgettable football moments of my life.

Other memories deeply etched in my mind include: