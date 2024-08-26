How to watch and listen to today's Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals will kick off a four-game set against the Cleveland Guardians, starting with a doubleheader on Monday at Progressive Field.

Kansas City concluded a series with Philadelphia on Sunday, splitting the first two matchups of the three-game series, keeping them within two games of the Guardians in the A.L. Central title race. The Royals have gone 20-12 since the All-Star break.

Cleveland, meanwhile, wrapped up a three-game series against Texas over the weekend, also splitting the first two games. The Guardians have dropped six of their last eight overall, allowing Minnesota and Kansas City to close the gap in the divisional race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Great Lakes (BSGL) and Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals will hit the diamond at Progressive Field for this matchup on Monday, August 26, 2024, with the first pitch at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT in the US.

Date Monday, August 26, 2024 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals team news

Cleveland Guardians team news & players to watch

The Guardians lean heavily on standout performances from 3B Jose Ramirez (.865 OPS and 5.0 WAR), LF Steven Kwan (.819 OPS and 3.3 WAR), and 3B Andres Gimenez (3.3 WAR). Cleveland is ranked 18th in on-base percentage (.309) and 16th in OPS (.704), with 148 home runs (14th overall). Their pitching staff boasts a 3.80 ERA (8th) and a 1.22 WHIP (8th).

For the first game of Monday's doubleheader, Cleveland is likely to call up left-hander Logan Allen. The 25-year-old has pitched in 19 games for the Guardians this season, holding an 8-4 record with a 5.56 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 92.1 innings. At home, Allen is 4-0 with a 5.37 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 11 starts, and he has performed well in day games, posting a 5-1 record with a 3.44 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in nine starts.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury S. Bieber Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow S. Hentges Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder J. Karinchak Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder T. Stephan Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Elbow

Kansas City Royals team news & players to watch

The Royals are driven by standout performances from SS Bobby Witt Jr. (1.001 OPS and 8.3 WAR), C Salvador Perez (.803 OPS and 2.4 WAR), and 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (18 HR and 96 RBI). Kansas City ranks 12th in on-base percentage (.314) and 12th in OPS (.735), with 141 home runs (16th overall). Their pitching staff holds a 3.86 ERA (11th) and a 1.27 WHIP (17th).

For the series opener, Ragans will take the mound for Kansas City. The third-year pitcher has been impressive on the road (2.70 ERA and 1.04 WHIP) and during day games (2.30 ERA and 1.01 WHIP) this season. In his last outing, he struck out nine but allowed five runs (four earned) over five innings in a loss to the Angels. When he last faced Cleveland on June 29, Ragans gave up five runs on six hits in a 4.2-inning defeat.

Kansas City Royals injury report

Player Position Injury Status Injury K. Wright Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List Shoulder J. Taylor Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Bicep D. Altavilla Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List Oblique D. Renfroe Right fielder 10-Day Injured List Hamstring

Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team 08/26/24 N. Sandlin (0-0), L. Allen (8-4) C. Ragans (10-8), A. Marsh (7-7) 08/27/24 G. Williams (2-6) M. Lorenzen (7-6) 08/28/24 T. Bibee (10-6) M. Wacha (11-6)

Cleveland Guardians vs Kansas City Royals head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 06/30/24 Royals 6-2 Guardians MLB 06/30/24 Royals 2-7 Guardians MLB 06/29/24 Royals 10-3 Guardians MLB 06/28/24 Royals 2-1 Guardians MLB 06/06/24 Guardians 3-4 Royals MLB

