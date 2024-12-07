New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Giants versus Saints 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Giants gave it their best shot with a depleted roster on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short, resulting in their tenth loss of the season and marking their seventh double-digit losing campaign in the past eight years.

As Week 14 approaches, the Giants (2-10) prepare to host the New Orleans Saints (4-8) at MetLife Stadium. The task ahead remains daunting, as oddsmakers have pegged them as underdogs yet again. Avoiding another step backward in the standings will be the primary focus for New York.

Returning to East Rutherford, the Giants carry an 0-6 home record, a streak that includes a 30-7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. In all six home defeats, the Giants have fallen by at least five points, with three of their last four losses coming by double digits—10 to the Bengals, 25 to the Eagles, and 23 to the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the Saints arrive with their own set of challenges, having dropped eight of their last ten games. Despite their struggles, New Orleans remains within reach of playoff contention in the underwhelming NFC South, sitting just two games behind the division-leading Atlanta Falcons. A victory against the Giants would keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

New Orleans enters this clash on the heels of a narrow 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, dropping their record to 4-8. However, the Saints can take solace in recent wins over the Falcons and Browns, secured by margins of three and 21 points, respectively. On the road, they hold a 1-3 record but have managed to keep two of those losses within a three-point margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 822 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

New York Giants team news

For the Giants, their quarterback situation remains unsettled. Drew Lock has thrown for 187 yards with an interception, completing 61% of his attempts, while Tommy DeVito has contributed 189 yards through the air with a 67.7% completion rate. In the rushing attack, Tyrone Tracy Jr. leads the charge with 619 yards and 4 touchdowns, followed by Devin Singletary, who has 349 rushing yards and 3 scores.

The Giants’ receiving corps is paced by Malik Nabers, who has hauled in a team-high 75 receptions for 740 yards and 3 touchdowns. Supporting him are Wan’Dale Robinson, with 63 catches for 447 yards, and Darius Slayton, who has added 477 receiving yards to his name.

On defense, Bobby Okereke and Tyler Nubin share the top spot with 93 total tackles apiece. The pass rush has been effective, with Dexter Lawrence leading the way with 9 sacks, while Brian Burns and Azeez Ojulari each have 6 sacks. Collectively, the Giants' defense has recorded 36 sacks but managed just a single interception this year.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Knee C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed E. Neal Tackle Questionable Hip O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed D. Belton Safety Questionable Hip S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Elbow J. Riley Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee M. Nabers Wide Receiver Questionable Groin D. Davidson Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Eluemunor Offensive Lineman Questionable Quadriceps G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen T. Johnson Tight End Injured Reserve Foot A. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe D. Banks Cornerback Questionable Ribs A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Nunez-Roches Defensive Lineman Questionable Neck B. Okereke Linebacker Questionable Back

New Orleans Saints team news

Derek Carr has been efficient under center for the Saints, amassing 1,926 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions while completing 68.1% of his throws. On the ground, Alvin Kamara has been the team's workhorse, racking up 894 rushing yards and finding the end zone six times. Kamara has also been a dual threat, leading New Orleans in receptions with 59 catches for 450 yards. Juwan Johnson has chipped in with 30 receptions for 313 yards, while Foster Moreau has added 223 yards on 17 catches.

Defensively, Demario Davis has anchored the Saints' unit with a team-leading 82 total tackles. In the pass rush, Bryan Bresee leads with 6.5 sacks, while Carl Granderson has contributed 4.5 sacks. The secondary has also held its own, with Paulson Adebo and Tyrann Mathieu securing three interceptions apiece. Overall, the Saints’ defense has tallied 27 sacks and 12 interceptions this season.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Lattimore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Johnson Tight End Questionable Foot T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Out Undisclosed B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Saldiveri Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf F. Moreau Tight End Questionable Shoulder T. Hill Quarterback Out Knee - ACL E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin C. Ruiz Offensive Lineman Questionable Concussion C. Olave Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion

