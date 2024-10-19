Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Falcons vs Seahawks 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) and Atlanta Falcons (4-2) square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this Sunday afternoon, as both teams pursue different paths towards potential playoff spots.

Seattle enters the contest at .500, having dropped three straight games. Each loss—against the Lions, Giants, and 49ers—was by at least nine points. Their three victories came against the struggling Broncos, Patriots, and Dolphins, who collectively hold a 6-11 record.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is riding high at 4-2, currently on a three-game win streak after dispatching the Saints, Falcons, and Buccaneers to take command of the NFC South. The Falcons are undefeated against NFC opponents this season and are favorites at home. Their only defeats came at the hands of the Steelers (18-10) and Chiefs (22-17), who boast a combined record of 9-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 828 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

For Atlanta, Kirk Cousins orchestrates the offense with 1,598 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions, completing 66.7% of his passes in his first season with the team.

His key receiving options include Drake London (38 receptions for 428 yards and four touchdowns), Darnell Mooney (27 catches for 368 yards and three TDs), and tight end Kyle Pitts (18 catches for 263 yards and a score).

The Falcons' run game features Bijan Robinson (82 carries for 380 yards and three touchdowns) and Tyler Allgeier (51 rushes for 283 yards and one score).

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Eifler Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Hamilton Cornerback Questionable Back D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle C. Patterson Running Back Out Ankle T. Andersen Linebacker Out Knee M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee L. Carter Linebacker Out Concussion

Seattle Seahawks team news

Quarterback Geno Smith leads the Seahawks’ air attack with 1,778 passing yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's completed 68.9% of his throws but has yet to convert those numbers into consistent wins.

DK Metcalf (31 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns) and Tyler Lockett (26 receptions for 339 yards and one score) are his primary targets. On the ground, Kenneth Walker III has tallied 234 yards on 51 carries with five touchdowns, while Zach Charbonett adds 187 yards and three scores from 49 rushes.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Neck J. Reed Free Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL A. Lucas Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed A. Burns Cornerback Injured Reserve Toe U. Nwosu Linebacker Injured Reserve Thigh J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Reed Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Jenkins Strong Safety Injured Reserve Hand G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee G. Holani Running Back Out Ankle R. Woolen Cornerback Out Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder T. Brown Cornerback Out Ankle N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle J. Rhattigan Linebacker Out Knee S. Forsythe Tackle Out Hand

