Where to watch today's Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Week 14 has arrived, and every matchup now carries serious playoff weight. Few teams feel that pressure more than the Seattle Seahawks, who sit at 9–3 and are still jockeying with the Los Angeles Rams for control of the NFC West.

Falcons vs Seahawks date and start time

The Falcons and Seahawks will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Falcons vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Seattle enters the weekend riding high after blanking the Minnesota Vikings 26–0. The Seahawks have taken six of their past seven, and with a brutal stretch of games looming, they can’t afford to slip up against an Atlanta squad that’s been trending the wrong direction.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are reeling after a 27–24 defeat to the New York Jets, a team that came into the contest with only two wins before stunning Atlanta on a last-second 56-yard field goal. Atlanta also suffered a major blow when rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went down with a season-ending ACL injury, leaving veteran Kirk Cousins to guide an offense still trying to regain its footing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Falcons vs Seahawks NFL game.

READ MORE: Falcons vs Seahawks NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Falcons vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Dolphins vs Saints

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Dolphins and the Saints will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage