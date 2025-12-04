Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Seattle Seahawks head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, for an NFL Week 14 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Seattle comes into this one riding a serious wave of momentum. The Seahawks are 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 straight up in their last seven outings, and, here's the real eye-opener, they've dropped only one of their previous 12 road games. Offensively, they're humming at 29.2 points per game, the third-highest mark in the league, while their defense has been just as impressive, giving up only 18.1 points per contest, also third-best in the NFL.

Atlanta, on the other hand, is spiraling. The Falcons have dropped six of their last seven, watching a promising start dissolve into a full-blown slump. If there’s a silver lining, it's that their games have been entertaining and high-scoring.

Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

The Falcons and Seahawks will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks lineups ATL - Line up Substitutes SEA - Line up Substitutes

Atlanta Falcons team news

Atlanta, meanwhile, put up 24 points in their win over the New Orleans Saints. Kirk Cousins managed the offense efficiently, throwing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Dee Alford turned in a standout defensive performance with nine solo tackles and another assisted stop.

But the Falcons haven’t escaped the injury bug either. Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been ruled out for the year with a knee issue, and Drake London’s status remains up in the air due to a knee problem of his own, an unwelcome hurdle for an already thin offense.

Falcons Injury Report: Josh Woods – out , Drake London – out , Feleipe Franks – questionable.

Seattle Seahawks team news

Sam Darnold has quietly become one of Seattle’s driving forces. In the victory over the Tennessee Titans, he delivered a sharp performance, tossing for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jaxon Smith-Njigba stole the spotlight as well, erupting for 167 receiving yards and two scores in a breakout showing.

Injury woes, however, continue to hover over the Seahawks. Key defensive linemen Johnathan Hankins and Jarran Reed are sidelined for extended stretches, yet Seattle has found a way to keep the momentum rolling.

Seahawks Injury Report : Sam Darnold – questionable , Anthony Bradford – questionable , George Holani – injured reserve.

Watch and live stream Falcons vs Seahawks in the USA

The Falcons take on the Seahawks in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Falcons vs Seahawks worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Falcons vs Seahawks tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Falcons vs Seahawks Fantasy Football

The Seahawks settled far too often for three points against Minnesota, but don’t expect that red-zone drought to roll over into Week 14. Against Atlanta, Seattle should trade those chip-shot field goals for actual touchdowns and finally cash in.

Sam Darnold has been rock steady this season, completing 68.2% of his throws for 2,913 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The turnovers are definitely a thorn in his side, but if he takes care of the ball, he has more than enough command to march Seattle deep into Falcons territory. Keep in mind, last week's lukewarm box score had more to do with sticking to the script than missing opportunities, and head coach Mike Macdonald backed that approach.

Forget the Vikings game ever happened, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is about to show teeth again. Atlanta won't be able to put the clamps on him the way Minnesota did. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the top-rated wide receiver in the league with a ridiculous 93.7 mark, and he’s not wearing that crown by accident. The Vikings did everything in their power, heavy zone coverage, constant shading, yet Seattle still cruised to a 26-0 demolition job. A fired-up JSN with something to prove is a nightmare waiting to happen.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker was banged up in practice last week but should still handle his normal workhorse duties. Expect Seattle to lean on him early to soften the Falcons front.

Over on the other sideline, Kirk Cousins played an efficient, if conservative, game last week, steering clear of turnovers and throwing a touchdown to David Sills. The problem? He now collides with a Seahawks defense that’s significantly tougher than the one he just faced.

Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson rolls into Week 14 as a locked-and-loaded RB1, even with the brutal matchup in Seattle. After exploding for 193 yards and a score, plus heavy activity as a receiver, he’s back in "automatic start" territory. Seattle may slow him down a bit, but his workload and talent mean he's still an elite option. And fantasy managers should already be licking their chops at what’s coming next: Tampa Bay and Arizona in Weeks 15 and 16, matchups tailor-made for fireworks.

Falcons vs Seahawks Game Predictions

Atlanta's weekly recipe for success has basically boiled down to two things: Bijan Robinson running wild and a hyper-aggressive defense causing chaos. But neither of those lifelines seems likely to hold up against this Seattle squad. Robinson is running straight into one of the NFL's stingiest run-stopping units, and the Seahawks' emerging ground attack is tailor-made to take advantage of Atlanta's soft spots.

If Sam Darnold simply plays clean football and keeps the turnovers off the table, Seattle should have very little trouble.

Prediction: The Seahawks pull away and win with breathing room.

Falcons vs Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread

Seahawks -7.5 (-105)

Falcons +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -375

Falcons: +295

Total

43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

ATL - Form All New York Jets 27 - 24 Atlanta Falcons L

New Orleans Saints 10 - 24 Atlanta Falcons W

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 30 Carolina Panthers L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 25 Atlanta Falcons L

New England Patriots 24 - 23 Atlanta Falcons L SEA - Form All Seattle Seahawks 26 - 0 Minnesota Vikings D

Tennessee Titans 24 - 30 Seattle Seahawks W

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks L

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals W

Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks W

Head-to-Head Record

ATL Last 5 matches SEA 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Atlanta Falcons 14 - 34 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 23 - 27 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 25 - 38 Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons 20 - 27 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 31 - 34 Atlanta Falcons

