Where to watch today's Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Black Friday doesn't just mean doorbusters and shopping madness, it also delivers a heavyweight showdown between division frontrunners. The Chicago Bears (8-3) roll into the City of Brotherly Love to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) in a clash that could shake up the NFC hierarchy.

Eagles vs Bears date and start time

The Eagles and the Bears will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, on Friday, November 28, 2025, starting at 3:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm CT/ 12:00 pm PT.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm CT/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, PA

How to watch Eagles vs Bears on TV & stream live online

Jalen Hurts and Philly enter this one with something to prove, and maybe a chip the size of the Liberty Bell on their shoulder, after last week's nightmare in Dallas. The Eagles somehow turned a 21-point cushion into a 24-21 gut-punch loss, and they’ll be desperate to show that meltdown was a fluke rather than a trend.

On the flip side, the Bears show up hotter than a Black Friday crowd outside a store that only has two TVs left. Winners of four straight and among the most unexpected headliners of the season, Chicago has forced its way into the NFC conversation whether the league likes it or not. Caleb Williams and company handled business against Pittsburgh at Soldier Field last weekend, and they’re swaggering into Philly looking to make yet another statement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Eagles vs Bears.

READ MORE: Eagles vs Bears NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Eagles vs Bears is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service Fubo.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown. What's more, the streamer is currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Eagles vs Bears

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Eagles and the Bears will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage