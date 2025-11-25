Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Philadelphia Eagles aim to shake off last week's humbling collapse in Dallas as they welcome the Chicago Bears for a Black Friday showdown.

Philly burst out of the gates with a 21-0 cushion against the Cowboys, only to stall out completely after halftime and watch Dallas claw back for a 24-21 victory. Chicago, on the other hand, stayed red hot, stretching its winning streak to four and claiming eight victories in its last nine outings after a 31-28 thriller over Pittsburgh.

So the question hangs in the air heading into Friday afternoon: which side grabs win number nine?

Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

NFL Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles and the Bears will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 28, starting at 3:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears lineups PHI - Line up Substitutes CHI - Line up Substitutes

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is still trying to process how it let last week slip away. The Eagles stormed into a 21-0 lead in Dallas, only to watch everything unravel in a 24-21 defeat. The defensive unit vanished when it mattered most, and the collapse felt as shocking as it looked.

Jalen Hurts tossed one touchdown and piled up 289 passing yards, adding two more scores with his legs as he scrambled for 33 yards. Saquon Barkley, however, endured one of his roughest afternoons of the season, finishing with just 22 yards on 10 carries.

Getty Images

Chicago Bears team news

Chicago is riding a tidal wave of momentum, stacking eight wins in its last nine outings and looking every bit the part of a team hitting its stride. The Bears slipped past Pittsburgh 31-28 last Sunday, though you can't help but wonder how that script might have flipped had Aaron Rodgers been under center for the visitors.

What's become second nature for Chicago is grinding out tight finishes. Each of their last four victories has been decided by a single score, although it's worth noting the competition hasn’t exactly been a gauntlet. The Bengals, Giants, Vikings, and Steelers haven't posed the stiffest resistance.

Caleb Williams wasn't exactly lights-out through the air on Sunday against Pittsburgh, but he delivered when it mattered for Chicago.

Even with a modest 19 completions on 35 attempts, he still racked up 239 yards and fired three touchdown passes to push the Bears over the line. Just as crucial, he kept the ball out of harm's way again, marking his fourth consecutive week without a pick.

Now comes a far steeper climb. Williams and the Bears head into Philadelphia on a short turnaround to face an Eagles squad desperate to scrub away the sting of last week's meltdown in Dallas. How the rookie handles this aggressive Birds defense will tell us plenty about where he and this Chicago offense stand.

Ruben Hyppolite and Tyrique Stevenson both left the game in the first half after suffering injuries, while Dominique Robinson was placed in the concussion protocol during the fourth quarter, further adding to Chicago's growing injury list.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Eagles vs Bears in the USA

The Eagles vs Bears game in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Eagles vs Bears worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Eagles vs Bears tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Eagles vs Bears Fantasy Football

Jalen Hurts (21.7 projected Week 13 fantasy points) chipped in 33 rushing yards and punched in two scores with his legs. He jump-started Philadelphia with three straight touchdown drives before the offense suddenly hit a wall and never scored again. His 289 passing yards were a season best, which is encouraging, but the Eagles still walked out of Dallas on the wrong end of the scoreline. Now the focus shifts to bouncing back against Chicago in Week 13.

It still feels strange to say, but the Eagles simply cannot run the football right now. What used to be their bread and butter has turned into a liability. Missing Lane Johnson has only made matters worse, and Saquon Barkley has produced just one real breakout performance this season. The Bears have allowed the 12th most fantasy points to running backs since Week 8, so Barkley remains a must-start, but he looks more like a high-end RB2 with boom potential in this current setup.

AJ Brown should've had a second touchdown, but he couldn’t quite drag that second foot in bounds. Still, his eight receptions were a season-high, maybe a response to his recent public frustration about his usage. Next up is a favorable matchup with Chicago on Friday.

On the opposite sideline, Caleb Williams (17.5 projected Week 13 fantasy points) fired three touchdown passes as Chicago edged Pittsburgh 31-28 in a clash of NFC North contenders.

It was a mixed bag in the Bears backfield. D’Andre Swift struggled mightily, managing just 15 yards on 8 carries with a costly fumble. Kyle Monangai, meanwhile, posted 48 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts, averaging a steady 4.0 yards per carry. He owned a 56 percent snap share, handled two goal-line touches and five red-zone opportunities, and was clearly the more effective runner. In the second half alone, Monangai out-touched Swift 7-3. After Swift's fumble, he saw just two carries, while the rookie from Rutgers handled the late-game clock-killing work and scored the go-ahead touchdown.

As for the passing game, Rome Odunze has cooled off significantly since his early-season surge. After a blazing four-game start, he’s snagged just 22 of 49 targets and scored only once since September. The talent is undeniable, and the ceiling is high, but the chemistry between Odunze and Williams has wavered for months.

Eagles vs Bears Game Predictions

It's tough to bet against Chicago at the moment, but confidence in Philadelphia is fading fast. Losing Lane Johnson, an All-Pro anchor on the right side, is a major setback for the Eagles offense. Even so, there should still be room on Friday night for Saquon Barkley to churn out yards against a run defense that sits near the bottom of the league.

On the flip side, Caleb Williams and the Bears attack remain far too up-and-down to truly trouble an Eagles unit that creates heat without sending extra rushers and smothers primary targets on the back end. It has all the makings of a grind-it-out, low-scoring affair, but Philadelphia should edge it.

Eagles vs Bears Betting Odds

Spread

Bears +7 (-115)

Eagles -7 (-105)

Moneyline

Bears: +260

Eagles: -325

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Form

PHI - Form All Dallas Cowboys 24 - 21 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions W

Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles W

Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 20 New York Giants W

Minnesota Vikings 22 - 28 Philadelphia Eagles W CHI - Form All Chicago Bears 31 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Minnesota Vikings 17 - 19 Chicago Bears W

Chicago Bears 24 - 20 New York Giants W

Cincinnati Bengals 42 - 47 Chicago Bears W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 16 Chicago Bears L

Head-to-Head Record

PHI Last 5 matches CHI 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Chicago Bears 20 - 25 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 22 - 14 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 15 - 16 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 3 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 14 - 29 Philadelphia Eagles

Useful links