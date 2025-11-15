Where to watch today's Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The NFL makes its first-ever stop in Madrid on Sunday, showcasing a matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins on an international stage.

Dolphins vs Commanders date and start time

The Dolphins and Commanders will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 9:30 am ET.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Kick-off Time 9:30 am ET / 8:30 am CT/ 6:30 am PT Venue Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Location Madrid, Spain

How to watch Dolphins vs Commanders on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming service:Fubo

The Commanders enter the week having dropped five straight games, both straight up and against the spread, and four of those losses weren’t even close, each coming by 20-plus points. It’s been a rough stretch for Washington, and facing a surging Miami squad overseas won't make things any easier.

Washington is limping into this matchup, and that might be an understatement. Franchise QB Jayden Daniels is shelved with an elbow injury, and his go-to target, Terry McLaurin, is also stuck on the sideline. The receiver room looks even thinner with Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Treylon Burks all ruled out as well.

Miami has been a roller coaster this season, but they seem to be catching their stride. The Dolphins are fresh off a 30–13 dismantling of the Buffalo Bills, and just two weeks earlier they hammered the Atlanta Falcons by 24 on the road. Now they draw a Washington team that has been spiraling.

That leaves Marcus Mariota trying to steer the offense with a patched-together receiving corps, a tough ask against anyone, and it means Washington likely won’t be able to exploit what has been a vulnerable Miami secondary.

Defensively, things aren't any brighter. The Commanders will be without both of their top cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore and Trey Amos, removing any real chance of slowing down Miami's aerial attack. To make matters worse, they're still dealing with the loss of Dorrance Armstrong, their premier edge rusher who went down with a season-ending injury, and star interior lineman Daron Payne is suspended for this game.

In the US, Dolphins vs Commanders is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Dolphins vs Commanders

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 11 matchup between the Dolphins and the Commanders will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

