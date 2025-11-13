Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Two teams, same record, same stakes. At 3-7, both Washington and Miami walk into this one knowing exactly what's on the line: lose here, and any playoff talk officially gets tossed in the recycling bin.

The Dolphins come in riding a little momentum after a convincing 30-13 win over Buffalo, taking two of their last three and finally looking like they've found some rhythm again. The Commanders, meanwhile, are stuck in freefall, dropping five straight and searching for anything that resembles stability.

And now the stage shifts overseas, with Spain playing host to two franchises desperately trying to keep the season breathing.

The question is simple: can Miami keep its stride going, or will Washington finally slam the brakes on this skid?

Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

NFL Santiago Bernabeu

The Dolphins and Commanders will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 9:30 am ET or 6:30 am PT.

Team news & squads

Miami Dolphins team news

On the other side, Miami showed a pulse few expected. The Dolphins hammered Buffalo 30-13, landing heavy punches early and never letting the Bills climb off the mat. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 173 yards with two touchdowns, though the two interceptions still underscore his uneven form this season. He wasn’t the star of the show anyway.

That spotlight belonged to De’Von Achane, who ran wild like he had the stadium turf on fast-forward. 22 carries. 174 yards. Two touchdowns. Every time he touched the ball, Buffalo felt it.

Washington Commanders team news

Without Jayden Daniels, Washington's offense looks like it's missing its heartbeat. Drives stall, possessions shorten and the defense spends way too much time dragging itself back onto the field. Eventually, the legs go, the tackling slips and the scoreboard tells the story. Last week's 44-22 home loss to Detroit was the latest example of a team running out of juice.

The front seven never laid a glove on Jared Goff. No sacks. Not even a quarterback hit. When a passer that comfortable gets to sit back and read the field like a book, three touchdown strikes become inevitable. Washington didn't just lose; they got picked apart.

Watch and live stream Dolphins vs Commanders in the USA

The Dolphins vs Commanders game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on NFL Network. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Dolphins vs Commanders worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Dolphins vs Commanders tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Dolphins vs Commanders Fantasy Football

If you're thinking about starting Tua Tagovailoa (projected 15.8 fantasy points) this week, you may want to hold your breath and say a prayer first. Let's be real. The only real argument for rolling him out in Week 11 is the matchup. The Commanders defense has turned every opposing quarterback into Patrick Mahomes cosplay. They’re giving up 8.8 yards per attempt (worst in the league) and 311.3 passing yards per game over their last three (second-worst). That’s basically a neon “Start QBs Here” sign.

But the headache? Tua has only cracked the top 15 at quarterback twice all year. In 40% of his games, he's finished outside the top 24. He was the QB34 in Week 7 of a week where only 30 quarterbacks suited up. The Dolphins are also near the bottom of the league in passing volume. So yes. There's upside. There's also the very real chance he turns into a pumpkin. Again.

Meanwhile, De'Von Achane (projected 17.4 points) looked like a video game cheat code in the upset over Buffalo. He gashed the Bills for 174 yards and two scores on 22 carries, flashing the same lightning he showed earlier in the season. Now he gets a Washington defense that just let Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery run laps on them. They’re surrendering the 10th-most rushing yards per game. If Miami leans on the ground game, Achane could bust another one wide open.

With Tyreek Hill still sidelined, Jaylen Waddle remains the top target. He ripped off a deep touchdown last week and continues to deliver WR1 numbers with volume tilting his direction. In this matchup, he's a must-start and a potential week-winner.

On the Commanders' side, the season’s been… well… let's call it "long." But Marcus Mariota (projected 17.2 points) is doing what he can. Even while Washington got smoked by Detroit, he was efficient: 16-of-22, 213 yards, two touchdowns, plus a little juice with 20+ rushing yards in every start. And here’s the kicker—Miami has allowed the 8th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and has given up four rushing TDs to QBs this year. If you’re streaming the waiver wire, Mariota is a surprisingly solid dice roll.

Deebo Samuel Sr. has been one of the few bright-ish spots, finding the end zone in three of his last six. Still, trusting him remains a gamble even without Terry McLaurin in the lineup. There's volume… but also volatility. Think flex option only, especially with Miami likely dictating tempo.

Dolphins vs Commanders Game Predictions

The NFL is sending two 3-7 teams across the Atlantic, but they’re arriving in very different moods. The Dolphins just smacked the Bills around, while the Commanders are in full free fall after getting run out of their own building 44-22 by Detroit. Miami has taken two of its last three. Tua Tagovailoa looks steadier each week. Washington? Five straight losses and hardly a pulse in most of them.

This sets up as a golden opportunity for Miami to keep climbing. Washington's defense has fallen apart at the seams. No pressure up front means Tua should be operating from a clean pocket. And that's before we mention the rocket booster strapped to De'Von Achane, who's been slicing through defenses with ease. If his hot streak continues, Spain might witness another highlight reel afternoon in aqua and orange.

Final Score Prediction:Commanders 26, Dolphins 23.

Spread

Commanders +2.5 (-110)

Dolphins -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Commanders: +120

Dolphins: -142

Total

47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

MIA - Form All Miami Dolphins 30 - 13 Buffalo Bills W

Miami Dolphins 6 - 28 Baltimore Ravens L

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins W

Cleveland Browns 31 - 6 Miami Dolphins L

Miami Dolphins 27 - 29 Los Angeles Chargers L WAS - Form All Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions L

Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks L

Kansas City Chiefs 28 - 7 Washington Commanders L

Dallas Cowboys 44 - 22 Washington Commanders L

Washington Commanders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears L

Head-to-Head Record

MIA Last 5 matches WAS 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Miami Dolphins 13 - 6 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 15 - 45 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 16 - 17 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 10 - 17 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 20 - 9 Washington Commanders

Useful links