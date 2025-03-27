The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs to start a thrilling MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.
The Diamondbacks, who averaged 6.16 runs per game and finished ninth in the league, were closely behind the Cubs, who led with 6.95 runs every game.
Both teams experienced impressive batting lineups; the Cubs batted at the second-best average in the league (.286), while the Diamondbacks came in fourth with a .279 average.
Their on-base percentages also demonstrated controlled hitting, with the Diamondbacks at .358 (6th) and the Cubs at .362 (4th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta Braves
Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati Reds
Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland Guardians
Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles Angels
Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee Brewers
Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota Twins
Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Yankees
YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay Rays
Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time
The Arizona Diamondbacks will battle with the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona.
Date
March 27, 2025
Furst-Pitch Time
10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
Venue
Chase Field
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs team news
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Last season, Ketel Marte showed off his strength by hitting 36 home runs and grabbing 95 RBIs.
Carroll had a .428 slugging percentage and a .322 on-base percentage while contributing 136 hits.
Josh Naylor finished the season with a .243 batting average and 108 RBIs.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Blake Walston
LHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Chicago Cubs team news
Last season, Nico Hoerner hit .273 with 35 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, and forty-four walks.
Ian Happ scored 86 runs and hit 25 home runs.
Seiya Suzuki made an impression with a batting average of .283 and 145 hits.
Chicago Cubs injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Javier Assad
RHP
Oblique injury
Out, 15-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers
Date
Home Team
Away team
March 27, 2025
Zac Gallen
Justin Steele
Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
The Arizona Diamondbacks have won three of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Diamondbacks, indicating that their series has been close. Two notable victories for the Diamondbacks were a resounding 5-2 triumph in July and a dominant 12-11 success in a high-scoring battle on April 17, 2024. However, with a 5-3 victory in April and a close 2-1 triumph on July 21, the Cubs showed their tenacity. When it works, the Diamondbacks' pitching supremacy is demonstrated by their previous 3-0 shutout on the 27th of July. This game might go either way because both teams are displaying good pitching performances and bursts of offensive firepower. The Cubs are a strong opponent because of their tendency to win close games, but expect a competitive game that might favor the Diamondbacks if the recent form continues.
Date
Results
Jul 21, 2024
Cubs 2-1 Diamondbacks
Jul 27, 2024
Diamondbacks 3-0 Cubs
Jul 19, 2024
Diamondbacks 5-2 Cubs
Apr 18, 2024
Cubs 5-3 Diamondbacks
Apr 17, 2024
Diamondbacks 12-11 Cubs