The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs to start a thrilling MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks, who averaged 6.16 runs per game and finished ninth in the league, were closely behind the Cubs, who led with 6.95 runs every game.

Both teams experienced impressive batting lineups; the Cubs batted at the second-best average in the league (.286), while the Diamondbacks came in fourth with a .279 average.

Their on-base percentages also demonstrated controlled hitting, with the Diamondbacks at .358 (6th) and the Cubs at .362 (4th).

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will battle with the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona.

Date March 27, 2025 Furst-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Last season, Ketel Marte showed off his strength by hitting 36 home runs and grabbing 95 RBIs.

Carroll had a .428 slugging percentage and a .322 on-base percentage while contributing 136 hits.

Josh Naylor finished the season with a .243 batting average and 108 RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Blake Walston LHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs team news

Last season, Nico Hoerner hit .273 with 35 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, and forty-four walks.

Ian Happ scored 86 runs and hit 25 home runs.

Seiya Suzuki made an impression with a batting average of .283 and 145 hits.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Javier Assad RHP Oblique injury Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team March 27, 2025 Zac Gallen Justin Steele

Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won three of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Diamondbacks, indicating that their series has been close. Two notable victories for the Diamondbacks were a resounding 5-2 triumph in July and a dominant 12-11 success in a high-scoring battle on April 17, 2024. However, with a 5-3 victory in April and a close 2-1 triumph on July 21, the Cubs showed their tenacity. When it works, the Diamondbacks' pitching supremacy is demonstrated by their previous 3-0 shutout on the 27th of July. This game might go either way because both teams are displaying good pitching performances and bursts of offensive firepower. The Cubs are a strong opponent because of their tendency to win close games, but expect a competitive game that might favor the Diamondbacks if the recent form continues.

Date Results Jul 21, 2024 Cubs 2-1 Diamondbacks Jul 27, 2024 Diamondbacks 3-0 Cubs Jul 19, 2024 Diamondbacks 5-2 Cubs Apr 18, 2024 Cubs 5-3 Diamondbacks Apr 17, 2024 Diamondbacks 12-11 Cubs

