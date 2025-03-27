+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Watch live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs, as well as first pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs to start a thrilling MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks, who averaged 6.16 runs per game and finished ninth in the league, were closely behind the Cubs, who led with 6.95 runs every game.

Both teams experienced impressive batting lineups; the Cubs batted at the second-best average in the league (.286), while the Diamondbacks came in fourth with a .279 average.

Their on-base percentages also demonstrated controlled hitting, with the Diamondbacks at .358 (6th) and the Cubs at .362 (4th).

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

Bally Sports South

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

Bally Sports Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

Bally Sports Detroit

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

Bally Sports Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Los Angeles Angels

Bally Sports West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

Bally Sports Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Milwaukee Brewers

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Minnesota Twins

Bally Sports North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

Bally Sports Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Texas Rangers

Bally Sports Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will battle with the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on March 27, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona.

Date

March 27, 2025

Furst-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

Chase Field

Location

Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs team news

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Last season, Ketel Marte showed off his strength by hitting 36 home runs and grabbing 95 RBIs.

Carroll had a .428 slugging percentage and a .322 on-base percentage while contributing 136 hits.

Josh Naylor finished the season with a .243 batting average and 108 RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Blake Walston

LHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs team news

Last season, Nico Hoerner hit .273 with 35 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, and forty-four walks.

Ian Happ scored 86 runs and hit 25 home runs.

Seiya Suzuki made an impression with a batting average of .283 and 145 hits.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Javier Assad

RHP

Oblique injury

Out, 15-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs projected starting pitchers

Date

Home Team

Away team

March 27, 2025

Zac Gallen

Justin Steele

Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won three of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Diamondbacks, indicating that their series has been close. Two notable victories for the Diamondbacks were a resounding 5-2 triumph in July and a dominant 12-11 success in a high-scoring battle on April 17, 2024. However, with a 5-3 victory in April and a close 2-1 triumph on July 21, the Cubs showed their tenacity. When it works, the Diamondbacks' pitching supremacy is demonstrated by their previous 3-0 shutout on the 27th of July. This game might go either way because both teams are displaying good pitching performances and bursts of offensive firepower. The Cubs are a strong opponent because of their tendency to win close games, but expect a competitive game that might favor the Diamondbacks if the recent form continues.

Date

Results

Jul 21, 2024

Cubs 2-1 Diamondbacks

Jul 27, 2024

Diamondbacks 3-0 Cubs

Jul 19, 2024

Diamondbacks 5-2 Cubs

Apr 18, 2024

Cubs 5-3 Diamondbacks

Apr 17, 2024

Diamondbacks 12-11 Cubs

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement