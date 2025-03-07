How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will host the Seattle Mariners to start a thrilling MLB action on March 8, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT.

The Chicago Cubs have a 9-3 record and have been very strong early in this season, especially at home, where they have a 6-2 record. The Cubs are an offensive powerhouse, averaging 8.67 runs a game, which is first in MLB, and a fantastic .302 batting average, which is also first.

The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, are 5-9 overall and 3-6 away from home. They rank 9th in runs per game (6.36), and 15th within batting average (.255).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB Network

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners will meet in an epic MLB battle on March 8, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Date March 8, 2025 First-Pitch Time 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT Venue Sloan Park Location Mesa, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners team news

Chicago Cubs team news

Michael Busch has hit an outstanding .440 with 11 hits and one home run.

Gage Workman has a strong .385 average and has driven in 11 RBIs.

Ben Brown has a 6.75 ERA and a 1-1 record.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Brennen Davis OF Ankle injury Out, 60-Day IL Adbert Alzolay RHP Forearm injury Out, 60-Day IL

Seattle Mariners team news

Mitch Garver has been hitting .400 with 6 hits and 2 home runs.

Cal Raleigh has managed to drive home five RBIs despite his poor .200 batting average.

Felnin Celesten has a great .667 average.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jackson Kowar RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team March 8, 2025 Matthew Boyd TBC

Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

The Chicago Cubs have emerged victorious in their previous five meetings with the Seattle Mariners, including back-to-back wins earlier this season due to impressive pitching outings in 3-2 and 4-1 victories. Although the Mariners have won in this season, 4-2, their road record of 3-6 may raise questions going into this matchup. The Cubs have been dominating offensively, leading the entire league in runs per game (8.67) and batting average (.302), which might cause issues for the Mariners' patchy pitching staff. The Cubs' offensive power and their home turf suggest they have the advantage in this game, even if Seattle has demonstrated they can make a breakthrough with their 5-2 from the previous season. Chicago has a great chance of continuing their winning streak against Seattle if their bats remain active and their pitching remains consistent.

Date Results Apr 15, 2024 Cubs 3-2 Mariners Apr 14, 2024 Cubs 4-1 Mariners Apr 13, 2024 Mariners 4-2 Cubs Apr 12, 2023 Mariners 5-2 Cubs Apr 12, 2023 Cubs 14-9 Mariners

More MLB news and coverage