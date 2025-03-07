This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Caleb Kilian #45 of the Chicago CubsGetty Images
Watch Cubs vs Mariners live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will host the Seattle Mariners to start a thrilling MLB action on March 8, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT.

The Chicago Cubs have a 9-3 record and have been very strong early in this season, especially at home, where they have a 6-2 record. The Cubs are an offensive powerhouse, averaging 8.67 runs a game, which is first in MLB, and a fantastic .302 batting average, which is also first.

The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, are 5-9 overall and 3-6 away from home. They rank 9th in runs per game (6.36), and 15th within batting average (.255).

Watch Cubs vs Mariners on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Watch Cubs vs Mariners on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

Bally Sports South

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

Bally Sports Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

Bally Sports Detroit

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

Bally Sports Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Los Angeles Angels

Bally Sports West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

Bally Sports Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Milwaukee Brewers

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Minnesota Twins

Bally Sports North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

Bally Sports Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+

Texas Rangers

Bally Sports Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners will meet in an epic MLB battle on March 8, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Date

March 8, 2025

First-Pitch Time

3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT

Venue

Sloan Park

Location

Mesa, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners team news

Chicago Cubs team news

Michael Busch has hit an outstanding .440 with 11 hits and one home run.

Gage Workman has a strong .385 average and has driven in 11 RBIs.

Ben Brown has a 6.75 ERA and a 1-1 record.

Chicago Cubs injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Brennen Davis

OF

Ankle injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Adbert Alzolay

RHP

Forearm injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Seattle Mariners team news

Mitch Garver has been hitting .400 with 6 hits and 2 home runs.

Cal Raleigh has managed to drive home five RBIs despite his poor .200 batting average.

Felnin Celesten has a great .667 average.

Seattle Mariners injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Jackson Kowar

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers

Date

Home Team

Away team

March 8, 2025

Matthew Boyd

TBC

Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

The Chicago Cubs have emerged victorious in their previous five meetings with the Seattle Mariners, including back-to-back wins earlier this season due to impressive pitching outings in 3-2 and 4-1 victories. Although the Mariners have won in this season, 4-2, their road record of 3-6 may raise questions going into this matchup. The Cubs have been dominating offensively, leading the entire league in runs per game (8.67) and batting average (.302), which might cause issues for the Mariners' patchy pitching staff. The Cubs' offensive power and their home turf suggest they have the advantage in this game, even if Seattle has demonstrated they can make a breakthrough with their 5-2 from the previous season. Chicago has a great chance of continuing their winning streak against Seattle if their bats remain active and their pitching remains consistent.

Date

Results

Apr 15, 2024

Cubs 3-2 Mariners

Apr 14, 2024

Cubs 4-1 Mariners

Apr 13, 2024

Mariners 4-2 Cubs

Apr 12, 2023

Mariners 5-2 Cubs

Apr 12, 2023

Cubs 14-9 Mariners

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement