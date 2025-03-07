The Chicago Cubs will host the Seattle Mariners to start a thrilling MLB action on March 8, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT.
The Chicago Cubs have a 9-3 record and have been very strong early in this season, especially at home, where they have a 6-2 record. The Cubs are an offensive powerhouse, averaging 8.67 runs a game, which is first in MLB, and a fantastic .302 batting average, which is also first.
The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, are 5-9 overall and 3-6 away from home. They rank 9th in runs per game (6.36), and 15th within batting average (.255).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB Network
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs and the Seattle Mariners will meet in an epic MLB battle on March 8, 2025, at 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Date
March 8, 2025
First-Pitch Time
3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT
Venue
Sloan Park
Location
Mesa, Arizona
Chicago Cubs vs Seattle Mariners team news
Chicago Cubs team news
Michael Busch has hit an outstanding .440 with 11 hits and one home run.
Gage Workman has a strong .385 average and has driven in 11 RBIs.
Ben Brown has a 6.75 ERA and a 1-1 record.
Chicago Cubs injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Brennen Davis
OF
Ankle injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Adbert Alzolay
RHP
Forearm injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Seattle Mariners team news
Mitch Garver has been hitting .400 with 6 hits and 2 home runs.
Cal Raleigh has managed to drive home five RBIs despite his poor .200 batting average.
Felnin Celesten has a great .667 average.
Seattle Mariners injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Jackson Kowar
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners projected starting pitchers
Date
Home Team
Away team
March 8, 2025
Matthew Boyd
TBC
Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
The Chicago Cubs have emerged victorious in their previous five meetings with the Seattle Mariners, including back-to-back wins earlier this season due to impressive pitching outings in 3-2 and 4-1 victories. Although the Mariners have won in this season, 4-2, their road record of 3-6 may raise questions going into this matchup. The Cubs have been dominating offensively, leading the entire league in runs per game (8.67) and batting average (.302), which might cause issues for the Mariners' patchy pitching staff. The Cubs' offensive power and their home turf suggest they have the advantage in this game, even if Seattle has demonstrated they can make a breakthrough with their 5-2 from the previous season. Chicago has a great chance of continuing their winning streak against Seattle if their bats remain active and their pitching remains consistent.
Date
Results
Apr 15, 2024
Cubs 3-2 Mariners
Apr 14, 2024
Cubs 4-1 Mariners
Apr 13, 2024
Mariners 4-2 Cubs
Apr 12, 2023
Mariners 5-2 Cubs
Apr 12, 2023
Cubs 14-9 Mariners