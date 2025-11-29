Where to watch today's Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Denver Broncos head east with their sights locked on another milestone in what's shaping up to be their best season in nearly a decade.

Commanders vs Broncos date and start time

The Commanders and Broncos will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 8:20 pm ET or 5:20 pm PT.

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET / 7:20 pm CT/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Summerfield, Maryland

How to watch Commanders vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock,Fubo

Sitting at 9-2, Denver is chasing its first AFC West title since 2015 and rolls into Washington riding an eight-game heater, the second-longest active streak in the league behind the New England Patriots. On the other side of the spectrum, the Washington Commanders are searching for answers at 3-8 after dropping six straight.

While it's been an uneven year for Bo Nix, one thing hasn't wavered: Denver's defense is flat-out suffocating. The Broncos lead the league with 49 sacks, thanks in large part to the relentless pairing of Nik Bonitto (9.5) and Jonathon Cooper (7.5), who are terrorizing quarterbacks weekly. Opposing offenses are crawling to just 4.4 yards per snap, the stingiest mark in the NFL, and are completing only 58 percent of their throws, the second-lowest clip in the league. Simply put, this defense has become a nightmare.

That doesn’t bode well for Marcus Mariota and a Washington attack desperately trying to find its footing. Mariota, set for his third consecutive start and sixth overall while Jayden Daniels recovers, had a rough outing in Week 11 against the Dolphins and hopes the bye week hit the reset button. Daniels returned to practice, which is encouraging, but early indications are that he's unlikely to suit up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs Broncos NFL game.

In the US, Commanders vs Broncos is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option.

Watch highlights of Commanders vs Broncos

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Commanders and the Broncos will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

