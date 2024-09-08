Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Indianapolis Colts versus Houston Texans NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A clash of AFC South rivals takes place Sunday as the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts face off at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Texans are coming off a banner year, where they not only claimed the AFC South title but also secured a home playoff victory. That success came with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud at the helm. After an eventful offseason that brought in some high-caliber talent, Houston is being tipped not only to contend for the division title again but also to make a push for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

On the other hand, the Colts had a strong showing last season, falling just shy of the division crown. Shane Steichen, entering his second year as head coach, led Indianapolis to a respectable 9-8 record. A pivotal moment came in Week 17, when the Colts lost 23-19 to the Texans, a result that ultimately decided the division winner and playoff spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Colts will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber, (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Local radio:

Indianapolis - 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM

Texans Radio Affiliates - SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 382 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Home: 228 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

Looking back, it was a commendable effort from Shane Steichen's squad in 2023, especially considering the challenges they faced, including the loss of quarterback Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury in Week 5 and an injury setback for Jonathan Taylor. Now, with both players returning to full health for Week 1, the Colts are aiming to reestablish themselves as a major force in the AFC South.

In just four appearances last season, Richardson managed to rack up 577 passing yards with a 59.5% completion rate, along with three touchdowns and one interception. This year, he’ll have a solid receiving corps, featuring Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., and tight end Kylen Granson. Leading the ground game, Taylor will look to build on his 2023 campaign, where he played in 10 games, rushing for 741 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

The Colts boast the third-ranked offensive line, anchored by tackles Bernhard Raimann on the left and Braden Smith on the right. On defense, Gus Bradley returns as the defensive coordinator, but his unit has room for improvement.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Downs Wide receiver Out Ankle D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight end Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive end Injured Reserve Achilles M. Gay Kicker Questionable Sports Hernia J. Winfree Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. Mallory Tight end Questionable Finger I. McKenzie Wide receiver Questionable Lower Body

Houston Texans team news

C.J. Stroud had an outstanding rookie campaign, and as he heads into year two, he’ll have even more firepower at his disposal. Houston made significant additions in the offseason, bringing in high-profile veterans like Stefon Diggs at wide receiver and running back Joe Mixon.

Diggs joins a passing attack that already ranked fifth in total yards without him, while Stroud led the league in passing yards per game and had the lowest interception rate, helping Houston commit the fewest turnovers last season.

Mixon’s arrival aims to boost a ground game that ranked just 22nd in rushing yards. Unlike last year, the Texans enter Week 1 with a fully healthy offensive line—a luxury they didn’t have throughout 2023. The question remains: Can this year’s Texans leap from 12th in total yards and 13th in points scored into the league’s top 10?

Defensively, Houston was formidable, ranking 11th in fewest points allowed. However, they struggled against the pass, giving up the fourth-most yards per attempt. Improving in that area will be key to their success this season.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Stewart Safety Out Knee D. Keene Tight end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Hinish Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot C. Erving Tackle Out Undisclosed M. Harris Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive lineman Questionable Hamstring

