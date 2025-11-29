Where to watch today's Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The AFC South turns inward this week, with both division showdowns sharing the spotlight. The Tennessee Titans welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Nashville, while the Indianapolis Colts defend home turf against the Houston Texans in Indy.

Colts vs Texans date and start time

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans play on Sunday, Nov. 30, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Kick-off is set at 1 pm ET or 10 am PT.

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Colts vs Texans on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Houston comes in freshly rested after a mini-bye and riding high from its shock upset of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football to open Week 12. The Colts, meanwhile, are looking to regroup after dropping a heartbreaker in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The big headline in Houston is the expected return of C.J. Stroud, who’s set to suit up for the first time since Nov. 2 after clearing concussion protocol. All eyes will be on how sharp he looks, especially considering Davis Mills went 3-0 in relief, tossing five touchdowns to just one pick during that stretch. Houston enters the weekend at 3-1 against the division and squares off with Indy for the first time this season, with the rematch looming in Week 18.

On the other side, the Colts have hit a rough patch, dropping two of their last three after bolting out to a 7-1 start. Last weekend’s loss to Kansas City stung, as Indy was outplayed late, outscored 14-0 and outgained 236-18 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sunday marks their long-awaited return in front of the home crowd, their first game inside Lucas Oil Stadium in more than a month.

In the US, Colts vs Texans is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Colts vs Texans

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Colts and the Texans will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

