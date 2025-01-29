Cleveland Guardians 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Cleveland Guardians delivered an unforgettable 2024 campaign, clinching the American League Central title and making their way to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. They came within three victories of punching their ticket to the World Series, fueling anticipation for an exciting 2025 MLB season.

With a promising roster led by the consistent bats of Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez, the Guardians boast a potent offense paired with top-tier pitching. Optimism is high as fans eagerly await spring training, set to kick off in February.

Local fans can stay tuned to the action next season and explore the best live TV streaming options to catch all the Guardians games on national and regional networks.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Guardians MLB game in 2025.

Cleveland Guardians 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Feb 22, 2025 Opponents @ Cincinnati Reds Stadium Goodyear Ballpark TV Channel MLB Productions Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

Cleveland Guardians regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 @ Kansas City 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Mar 29, 2025 @ Kansas City 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Mar 30, 2025 @ Kansas City 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Mar 31, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 1, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 2, 2025 @ San Diego 4:10 PM Petco Park Apr 4, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 5, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 6, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 4:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim Apr 8, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 4:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 9, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 10, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 1:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 11, 2025 vs Kansas City 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 12, 2025 vs Kansas City 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 13, 2025 vs Kansas City 1:40 PM Progressive Field Apr 15, 2025 @ Baltimore 7:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 16, 2025 @ Baltimore 6:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 17, 2025 @ Baltimore 6:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 18, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 19, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 4:05 PM PNC Park Apr 20, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 1:35 PM PNC Park Apr 21, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 22, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 23, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 1:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 25, 2025 vs Boston 7:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 26, 2025 vs Boston 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 27, 2025 vs Boston 1:40 PM Progressive Field Apr 28, 2025 vs Minnesota 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 29, 2025 vs Minnesota 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 30, 2025 vs Minnesota 6:10 PM Progressive Field May 1, 2025 vs Minnesota 1:10 PM Progressive Field May 2, 2025 @ Toronto 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 3, 2025 @ Toronto 3:07 PM Rogers Centre May 4, 2025 @ Toronto 1:37 PM Rogers Centre May 5, 2025 @ Washington 6:45 PM Nationals Park May 6, 2025 @ Washington 6:45 PM Nationals Park May 7, 2025 @ Washington 12:05 PM Nationals Park May 9, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:10 PM Progressive Field May 10, 2025 vs Philadelphia 6:10 PM Progressive Field May 11, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:10 PM Progressive Field May 12, 2025 vs Milwaukee 6:10 PM Progressive Field May 13, 2025 vs Milwaukee 6:10 PM Progressive Field May 14, 2025 vs Milwaukee 1:10 PM Progressive Field May 16, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 17, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 18, 2025 @ Cincinnati 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 19, 2025 @ Minnesota 7:40 PM Target Field May 20, 2025 @ Minnesota 7:40 PM Target Field May 21, 2025 @ Minnesota 1:10 PM Target Field May 22, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 23, 2025 @ Detroit 7:10 PM Comerica Park May 24, 2025 @ Detroit 7:15 PM Comerica Park May 25, 2025 @ Detroit 1:40 PM Comerica Park May 26, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 6:10 PM Progressive Field May 27, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 6:10 PM Progressive Field May 28, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 1:10 PM Progressive Field May 30, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 7:10 PM Progressive Field May 31, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 4:10 PM Progressive Field

How to watch the Cleveland Guardians MLB games in the Cleveland, Ohioarea

In a significant shift for the 2025 season, MLB will take charge of producing and distributing the Guardians’ local games. This new setup ensures that more fans in the team's home television market will have access to games, whether through traditional broadcasts or digital streaming—without the frustration of local blackouts.

Details about how and where fans can tune in will be revealed as the season approaches. For cable users, the Guardians will need to work out agreements with providers to secure MLB-broadcasted games before Opening Day. Meanwhile, the new arrangement guarantees expanded streaming options for fans who prefer to go digital, all without regional blackouts.

It's likely that local fans will be able to pay MLB directly to watch the team in 2024, with no blackouts, for $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Alternatively, MLB.tv is also available via popular streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV Stream. The nationally-televised games will be available through on networks and streaming services like MLB Network, Fox, ESPN, ESPN+ and Apple TV+.

Fans outside of the Guardians home TV territory — which encompasses northern and central Ohio, western Pennsylvania and parts of western New York — can continue to subscribe to MLB's out-of-market packages — online at MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings on cable — to watch live games.

How to watch the Cleveland Guardians MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Guardians games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Cleveland Guardians MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Cleveland Guardians games live and how to enjoy Guardians baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM stands out as one of the most comprehensive choices for catching Cleveland Guardians games and other MLB matchups. The Entertainment package, featuring over 90 channels, offers all the must-haves for baseball fans, including ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS. For those seeking even more coverage, upgrading to the Choice plan adds access to additional games, in-depth highlights, and expert studio analysis via MLB Network.

Opting for higher-tier plans also opens the door to an array of other sports networks, such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Tennis Channel, to name a few. Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are also included without any hidden fees. What's more, you can access the MLB.TV by adding MLB EXTRA INNINGS to your DIRECTV STREAM service.

For fans who can't catch the Guardians live, DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing recordings to be saved for up to nine months. Plus, households with multiple viewers can enjoy unlimited streams at home and up to three simultaneous streams on the go.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians on Fubo

If you're looking for the best option, Fubo caters heavily to sports fans, offering more sports-focused content than many of its competitors. The platform includes local Guardians games, which are typically only accessible via MLB.tv and DIRECTV STREAM. It doesn't carry TBS and TNT so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Guardians games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

With Fubo, you can enjoy channels like NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPNEWS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network, covering both professional and collegiate sports. For those looking for even more coverage, the Sports Lite add-on expands your options to include MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Every plan also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, ensuring you never miss a game or your favorite sports highlights.

Fubo features a wide selection of sports networks for fans of various leagues. Subscribers can choose from Pro, Elite, and Premier plans to find a package that suits both their viewing preferences and budget. You can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Guardians games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a free trial to test it out.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Guardians games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast MLB.TV games. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Cleveland baseball games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Guardians games on MLB.TV. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Guardians game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

MLB.TV provides access to out-of-market games, and fans in the Cleveland area can also enjoy Guardians games without blackouts (with exceptions for nationally exclusive broadcasts). A yearly subscription for MLB.TV All Teams is priced at $199.99, while a monthly plan is also available for added flexibility. For those solely interested in Guardians games, it's offered separately for $99.99. Catch all the Guardians action in Cleveland, Ohio area without blackouts (again, subject to national exclusivity rules).

For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Guardians games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Guardians fans.

