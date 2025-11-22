Where to watch today's Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves staring down a situation they haven't faced in more than a decade. Patrick Mahomes has never dropped three straight regular season games, and Kansas City hasn't dipped below the .500 mark through 11 contests since 2012. Both trends could go up in smoke on Sunday as the Chiefs welcome the surging Indianapolis Colts for a pivotal Week 12 clash.

Chiefs vs Colts date and start time

The Chiefs and the Colts will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Chiefs vs Colts on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Kansas City has slipped to 5-5 after back-to-back setbacks, suddenly hovering outside the AFC playoff frame. A return to Arrowhead might be just what the doctor ordered, though. The Chiefs have been a force at home with a 4-1 record, compared to their struggles away from Kansas City where they have gone just 1-4.

Even so, this weekend presents another uphill climb for a Chiefs squad that has rarely seen an easy opponent. They've faced only two teams with losing records all season. The Colts, meanwhile, come in at 8-2 and are fresh off a bye, powered by the sensational Jonathan Taylor.

The star running back leads the league in rushing yards (1,139), rushing touchdowns (15, four more than anyone else), and yards per carry (6.0), putting together the kind of season that cements superstardom. His Week 10 explosion in Berlin against Atlanta was the stuff of folklore, piling up 244 rushing yards, highlighted by an 83-yard sprint in the fourth quarter and the decisive 8-yard score in overtime.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs Colts.

READ MORE: Chiefs vs Colts NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Chiefs vs Colts is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Chiefs vs Colts

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the Chiefs and the Colts will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage