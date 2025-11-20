Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Kansas City may be sitting at 5-5 after their shakiest opening stretch since 2015, but the silver lining is that the playoff door hasn’t slammed shut. There’s still plenty of runway for a late-season surge and a potential grab at a Wild Card berth. The problem? Standing across from them in Week 12 is a red-hot Indianapolis Colts team that has stunned the league with a blistering 9-2 start and has looked every bit like one of this season’s breakout contenders.
Indy did hit a speed bump with a loss to Pittsburgh three weeks ago, but they bounced right back with a gritty 31-25 overtime win against the Falcons in Berlin, a game where Daniel Jones and company weren't at their sharpest yet still clawed out their eighth victory of the year. The Colts then enjoyed a timely bye week to regroup and recharge.
Meanwhile, Kansas City's recent form has been a tough pill to swallow. Their skid began with a 28-21 defeat to the Bills before a gut-wrenching 22-19 loss to the Broncos, a setback made even more painful considering Denver is a division foe with a growing edge in the standings. That defeat came via a last-second field goal, the kind that twists the knife a little deeper.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time
The Chiefs and the Colts will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Kansas City Chiefs team news
Kansas City still has no shortage of firepower: Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and rookie burner Xavier Worthy can all flip a game on its head, but Patrick Mahomes hasn't quite been able to light the fuse lately. If the reigning MVP can rediscover his swagger against a stingy Colts defense that’s been giving opponents absolute headaches, this matchup could swing dramatically in the Chiefs' favor.
The Chiefs' ground game mustered just 62 yards in that Broncos loss, leaving Mahomes to shoulder the load with 276 yards, one touchdown, and one pick. The offense feels disjointed; the defense is still balling out at 18.4 points allowed per game, but it can’t cover up everything.
Getty Images
Indianapolis Colts team news
Daniel Jones has been ice-cold for a few weeks, but when you have an MVP frontrunner like Jonathan Taylor detonating defenses every Sunday, the entire offense becomes a rolling avalanche. Taylor is straight-up wrecking teams: the league’s leading rusher is averaging 6.0 yards per tote and ranks second in explosive plays, and that's before mentioning that he single-handedly tore apart Atlanta in Berlin with 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns. That performance wasn't just elite, it was a full-blown masterpiece on an international stage.
Indianapolis isn't just the Taylor Show anymore, though. Rising wideout Alec Pierce and dynamic rookie tight end Tyler Warren give Jones enough weaponry to turn this game into a track meet if Kansas City's defense can't tighten the screws.
Getty Images
Watch and live stream Chiefs vs Colts in the USA
The Chiefs vs Colts game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Chiefs vs Colts worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Chiefs vs Colts tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information
Chiefs vs Colts Fantasy Football
Patrick Mahomes (20.6 fantasy points) has largely held up his end of the bargain for Kansas City, even if the Chiefs haven't always matched his level. The superstar quarterback sits fourth in the league with 2,625 passing yards through 10 outings, pairing 18 touchdown strikes with only six picks. His efficiency has translated into the NFL's third-best QBR (72.8) and a strong 95.9 passer rating. Kansas City has been spreading the wealth offensively, and unless a true WR1 emerges down the stretch, that committee-style approach is likely to continue. With the Colts surrendering 235.3 passing yards per game, Mahomes should have plenty of opportunities to sling it at Arrowhead.
Since returning from suspension, Rashee Rice finally slipped out of the top 10 fantasy wideouts, which isn’t shocking given Denver's suffocating secondary. The good news? Indianapolis doesn't bring nearly the same level of resistance. The Colts give up the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, setting the stage for Rice to be a focal point in what’s rapidly becoming a near must-win situation for Kansas City.
Daniel Jones didn’t exactly put together a masterpiece in Berlin, one interception and three fumbles (one lost) will tell you that, but he delivered when it mattered, using both his arm and his legs to drag Indy across the finish line. Jones enters Week 12 with 15 passing touchdowns, five rushing scores, and over 260 passing yards per game on an eye-popping 69.9% completion rate. After a well-timed Week 11 bye, he now heads into a hostile road environment at Arrowhead.
Then there's Jonathan Taylor, the runaway fantasy MVP of the season, who returns from his bye to step into one of his toughest challenges yet. Kansas City has been stingy against the run, giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs and ranking top five in limiting rushing yardage. Still, Taylor's jaw-dropping résumé, including five separate three-touchdown performances, has evoked shades of peak LaDainian Tomlinson. Even in a difficult matchup, JT (20.4 projected fantasy points) remains the heartbeat of this offense and a must-start across all formats.
Chiefs vs Colts Game Predictions
Recent trends and a bit of football logic hint that Indianapolis should roll past a Kansas City team stuck in the mud, especially with Jonathan Taylor primed for another monster outing on the ground. But the script may flip at Arrowhead. With their season on the ropes, home-field advantage, and one of the loudest crowds in the sport roaring behind them, the Chiefs look poised to swing back.
If Taylor isn't firing on all cylinders, Kansas City suddenly becomes the safer bet. And truthfully, even assuming JT turns in a strong performance, we’re still leaning toward the home side: Arrowhead is a fortress, and Daniel Jones hasn't exactly inspired confidence of late. Add in the Chiefs' big-game experience, and the pick practically makes itself.
Chiefs vs Colts Betting Odds
Spread
Colts +3 (-105)
Chiefs -3 (-115)
Moneyline
Colts: +140
Chiefs: -166
Total
50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Useful links
- Colts 2025 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games
- Chiefs 2025 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games
- How to watch and live stream NFL football for free and without cable
- 2025 fantasy football rankings: Running back (RB) | Wide receiver (WR) | Tight end (TE) | Quarterback (QB)