NFL
Kansas City ChiefsKansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Indianapolis ColtsIndianapolis Colts
Abhinav Sharma

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Everything you need to know about the NFL match between Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts, as well as kick-off time and team news

Kansas City may be sitting at 5-5 after their shakiest opening stretch since 2015, but the silver lining is that the playoff door hasn’t slammed shut. There’s still plenty of runway for a late-season surge and a potential grab at a Wild Card berth. The problem? Standing across from them in Week 12 is a red-hot Indianapolis Colts team that has stunned the league with a blistering 9-2 start and has looked every bit like one of this season’s breakout contenders.

Indy did hit a speed bump with a loss to Pittsburgh three weeks ago, but they bounced right back with a gritty 31-25 overtime win against the Falcons in Berlin, a game where Daniel Jones and company weren't at their sharpest yet still clawed out their eighth victory of the year. The Colts then enjoyed a timely bye week to regroup and recharge.

Meanwhile, Kansas City's recent form has been a tough pill to swallow. Their skid began with a 28-21 defeat to the Bills before a gut-wrenching 22-19 loss to the Broncos, a setback made even more painful considering Denver is a division foe with a growing edge in the standings. That defeat came via a last-second field goal, the kind that twists the knife a little deeper.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts kick-off time

NFL
NFL
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Chiefs and the Colts will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, November 23, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Chiefs vs Indianapolis Colts lineups

Substitutes

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City still has no shortage of firepower: Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and rookie burner Xavier Worthy can all flip a game on its head, but Patrick Mahomes hasn't quite been able to light the fuse lately. If the reigning MVP can rediscover his swagger against a stingy Colts defense that’s been giving opponents absolute headaches, this matchup could swing dramatically in the Chiefs' favor.

The Chiefs' ground game mustered just 62 yards in that Broncos loss, leaving Mahomes to shoulder the load with 276 yards, one touchdown, and one pick. The offense feels disjointed; the defense is still balling out at 18.4 points allowed per game, but it can’t cover up everything.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts team news

Daniel Jones has been ice-cold for a few weeks, but when you have an MVP frontrunner like Jonathan Taylor detonating defenses every Sunday, the entire offense becomes a rolling avalanche. Taylor is straight-up wrecking teams: the league’s leading rusher is averaging 6.0 yards per tote and ranks second in explosive plays, and that's before mentioning that he single-handedly tore apart Atlanta in Berlin with 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns. That performance wasn't just elite, it was a full-blown masterpiece on an international stage.

Indianapolis isn't just the Taylor Show anymore, though. Rising wideout Alec Pierce and dynamic rookie tight end Tyler Warren give Jones enough weaponry to turn this game into a track meet if Kansas City's defense can't tighten the screws.

Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025Getty Images

Chiefs vs Colts Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes (20.6 fantasy points) has largely held up his end of the bargain for Kansas City, even if the Chiefs haven't always matched his level. The superstar quarterback sits fourth in the league with 2,625 passing yards through 10 outings, pairing 18 touchdown strikes with only six picks. His efficiency has translated into the NFL's third-best QBR (72.8) and a strong 95.9 passer rating. Kansas City has been spreading the wealth offensively, and unless a true WR1 emerges down the stretch, that committee-style approach is likely to continue. With the Colts surrendering 235.3 passing yards per game, Mahomes should have plenty of opportunities to sling it at Arrowhead.

Since returning from suspension, Rashee Rice finally slipped out of the top 10 fantasy wideouts, which isn’t shocking given Denver's suffocating secondary. The good news? Indianapolis doesn't bring nearly the same level of resistance. The Colts give up the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, setting the stage for Rice to be a focal point in what’s rapidly becoming a near must-win situation for Kansas City.

Daniel Jones didn’t exactly put together a masterpiece in Berlin, one interception and three fumbles (one lost) will tell you that, but he delivered when it mattered, using both his arm and his legs to drag Indy across the finish line. Jones enters Week 12 with 15 passing touchdowns, five rushing scores, and over 260 passing yards per game on an eye-popping 69.9% completion rate. After a well-timed Week 11 bye, he now heads into a hostile road environment at Arrowhead.

Then there's Jonathan Taylor, the runaway fantasy MVP of the season, who returns from his bye to step into one of his toughest challenges yet. Kansas City has been stingy against the run, giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs and ranking top five in limiting rushing yardage. Still, Taylor's jaw-dropping résumé, including five separate three-touchdown performances, has evoked shades of peak LaDainian Tomlinson. Even in a difficult matchup, JT (20.4 projected fantasy points) remains the heartbeat of this offense and a must-start across all formats.

Chiefs vs Colts Game Predictions

Recent trends and a bit of football logic hint that Indianapolis should roll past a Kansas City team stuck in the mud, especially with Jonathan Taylor primed for another monster outing on the ground. But the script may flip at Arrowhead. With their season on the ropes, home-field advantage, and one of the loudest crowds in the sport roaring behind them, the Chiefs look poised to swing back. 

If Taylor isn't firing on all cylinders, Kansas City suddenly becomes the safer bet. And truthfully, even assuming JT turns in a strong performance, we’re still leaning toward the home side: Arrowhead is a fortress, and Daniel Jones hasn't exactly inspired confidence of late. Add in the Chiefs' big-game experience, and the pick practically makes itself.

Chiefs vs Colts Betting Odds

Spread

Colts +3 (-105)

Chiefs -3 (-115)

Moneyline

Colts: +140

Chiefs: -166

Total

50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Form

Kansas City ChiefsKC
-Form

  • Denver Broncos

    22

    -

    19

    Kansas City Chiefs

    L

  • Buffalo Bills

    28

    -

    21

    Kansas City Chiefs

    L

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    28

    -

    7

    Washington Commanders

    W

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    31

    -

    0

    Las Vegas Raiders

    D

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    30

    -

    17

    Detroit Lions

    W

Indianapolis ColtsIND
-Form

  • Indianapolis Colts

    31

    -

    25

    Atlanta Falcons

    W

  • Pittsburgh Steelers

    27

    -

    20

    Indianapolis Colts

    L

  • Indianapolis Colts

    38

    -

    14

    Tennessee Titans

    W

  • Los Angeles Chargers

    24

    -

    38

    Indianapolis Colts

    W

  • Indianapolis Colts

    31

    -

    27

    Arizona Cardinals

    W

Head-to-Head Record

Kansas City ChiefsKC

Last 5 matches

Indianapolis ColtsIND

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

  • Indianapolis Colts

    20

    -

    17

    Kansas City Chiefs

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    13

    -

    19

    Indianapolis Colts

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    31

    -

    13

    Indianapolis Colts

  • Indianapolis Colts

    14

    -

    30

    Kansas City Chiefs

  • Indianapolis Colts

    45

    -

    44

    Kansas City Chiefs

Useful links

0