St. Louis Cardinals v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals are ready to host the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB action on March 27, 2025, at 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT.

The Twins were 20th in the league with an average of 5.29 runs per game last season, while the Cardinals finished 28th with an average of 4.67.

In addition, Minnesota's batting lineup was more reliable, finishing with a .262 average (10th) as opposed to St. Louis's .228 (29th).

The Twins also showed improved plate discipline, hitting .342 (11th) to the Cardinals' .324 (25th) on-base percentage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Minnesota Twins in an exciting MLB battle on March 27, 2025, at 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri.

Date

March 27, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT

Venue

Busch Stadium

Location

St. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Brendan Donovan had 163 hits and a .278 batting average the previous season.

Alec Burleson drove in 78 runs and hit 21 home runs.

Masyn Winn has been hitting .267 with 15 home runs, 32 doubles, 5 triples, and 41 walks.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Zack Thompson

LHP

Lat injury

Out, 15-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

The previous season, Brendan Donovan had a batting average of .278 and 163 hits.

Alec Burleson hit 21 home runs and drove in 78 runs.

Masyn Winn has been quite active, hitting .267 with 41 walks, 15 home runs, 32 doubles, and 5 triples.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Chris Paddack

RHP

Forearm injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Brock Stewart

RHP

Shoulder injury

Out, 60-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

Date

St. Louis Cardinals

Minnesota Twins

March 27, 2025

Sonny Gray

Pablo Lopez

St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

The Cardinals and the Twins have split wins in their last five meetings, with the Cardinals winning three and the Twins winning two. On the 25th of August 2024, their most recent meetings ended in a draw, with the Twins winning 6-0 and the Cardinals scraping out a 3-2 triumph. On August 24, 2024, the Cardinals won 6-1, showcasing their offensive prowess. The teams were equally competitive the previous season, with the Twins winning 5-3 on the fourth of August 2023 and the Cardinals responding with a strong 7-3 victory the day before. This game might go any way because both teams are capable of putting on spectacular performances, but the Cardinals may have a small advantage due to their recent success in close games. However, Minnesota is still a strong opponent, particularly with their improved offensive statistics this year.

Date

Results

Aug 25, 2024

Cardinals 3-2 Twins

Aug 25 2024

Twins 6-0 Cardinals

Aug 24 2024

Cardinals 6-1 Twins

Aug 04, 2023

Twins 5-3 Cardinals

Aug 03, 2023

Cardinals 7-3 Twins

