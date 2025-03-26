The St. Louis Cardinals are ready to host the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB action on March 27, 2025, at 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT.
The Twins were 20th in the league with an average of 5.29 runs per game last season, while the Cardinals finished 28th with an average of 4.67.
In addition, Minnesota's batting lineup was more reliable, finishing with a .262 average (10th) as opposed to St. Louis's .228 (29th).
The Twins also showed improved plate discipline, hitting .342 (11th) to the Cardinals' .324 (25th) on-base percentage.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Minnesota Twins in an exciting MLB battle on March 27, 2025, at 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri.
Date
March 27, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT
Venue
Busch Stadium
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis Cardinals vs Minnesota Twins team news
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Brendan Donovan had 163 hits and a .278 batting average the previous season.
Alec Burleson drove in 78 runs and hit 21 home runs.
Masyn Winn has been hitting .267 with 15 home runs, 32 doubles, 5 triples, and 41 walks.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Zack Thompson
LHP
Lat injury
Out, 15-Day IL
Minnesota Twins team news
The previous season, Brendan Donovan had a batting average of .278 and 163 hits.
Alec Burleson hit 21 home runs and drove in 78 runs.
Masyn Winn has been quite active, hitting .267 with 41 walks, 15 home runs, 32 doubles, and 5 triples.
Minnesota Twins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Chris Paddack
RHP
Forearm injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Brock Stewart
RHP
Shoulder injury
Out, 60-Day IL
St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers
Date
St. Louis Cardinals
Minnesota Twins
March 27, 2025
Sonny Gray
Pablo Lopez
St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
The Cardinals and the Twins have split wins in their last five meetings, with the Cardinals winning three and the Twins winning two. On the 25th of August 2024, their most recent meetings ended in a draw, with the Twins winning 6-0 and the Cardinals scraping out a 3-2 triumph. On August 24, 2024, the Cardinals won 6-1, showcasing their offensive prowess. The teams were equally competitive the previous season, with the Twins winning 5-3 on the fourth of August 2023 and the Cardinals responding with a strong 7-3 victory the day before. This game might go any way because both teams are capable of putting on spectacular performances, but the Cardinals may have a small advantage due to their recent success in close games. However, Minnesota is still a strong opponent, particularly with their improved offensive statistics this year.
Date
Results
Aug 25, 2024
Cardinals 3-2 Twins
Aug 25 2024
Twins 6-0 Cardinals
Aug 24 2024
Cardinals 6-1 Twins
Aug 04, 2023
Twins 5-3 Cardinals
Aug 03, 2023
Cardinals 7-3 Twins