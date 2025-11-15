Where to watch today's Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The San Francisco 49ers (6-4) head to the Desert Southwest on Sunday for a key NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6).

Cardinals vs 49ers date and start time

The Cardinals and 49ers will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 4:05 pm ET or 1:05 pm PT.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm CT/ 1:05 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Cardinals vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

San Francisco is coming off a 42-26 setback to the Los Angeles Rams, their second defeat in three outings, and they now sit third in the division, trailing both Seattle and L.A. by a game and a half.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s piled up 586 passing yards with four touchdowns and four picks, has returned to practice and is on track to reclaim his starting role. In his absence, Mac Jones has held down the fort admirably, throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Arizona, meanwhile, was thumped 44-22 by the Seattle Seahawks last week and has dropped six of its last seven contests, leaving the Cardinals anchored to the bottom of the NFC West.

They’ll again be without Kyler Murray and top wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., putting even more strain on an offense that ranks 20th in scoring (22.4 points per game) and 21st in total yardage (316.3 yards per game).

Both teams enter with plenty to prove, but the 49ers arrive looking to steady the ship while the Cardinals fight to stop the skid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardinals vs 49ers NFL game.

In the US, Cardinals vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Cardinals vs 49ers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 11 matchup between the Titans and the Texans will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

