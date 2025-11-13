Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves slipping out of the NFC playoff picture after dropping to 6-4, and suddenly, their Week 11 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals feels like a must-win.

With the Chicago Bears currently holding the edge in the wild-card race, this one carries extra weight for a Niners squad desperate to stop the bleeding and climb back into contention.

As for the Cardinals, at 3-6, their postseason hopes are hanging by a thread, if not already gone. But don’t expect them to roll over. Arizona has shown plenty of fight this season, and they’ll be eager to play spoiler against a division rival.

Last week, San Francisco took one on the chin, falling 42-26 to the Los Angeles Rams. The Niners were buried early, trailing 21-7 at the break, and though they mounted a 19-point second-half surge, it wasn’t enough to claw their way back. The loss marked another frustrating outing for a team that’s been inconsistent since its blistering start to the year.

Arizona didn't fare much better, getting steamrolled 44-22 by the Seattle Seahawks. The Cards were in a world of trouble from the jump, staring down a 38-7 halftime deficit before finding some garbage-time production in the second half. Despite the lopsided scoreline, they actually managed to win the turnover battle 3-2 and convert six of sixteen third downs—but moral victories won't count for much at this stage.

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

NFL State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals and 49ers will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 4:05 pm ET or 1:05 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals kicked off their practice week on Wednesday with just a walkthrough, and for good reason. The injury list is as long as a grocery receipt, forcing the team to issue only an estimated report ahead of Sunday’s clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

Out of the 16 names listed, 14 are nursing various ailments, one is battling illness (Marvin Harrison Jr.), and another is out for personal reasons (Bilal Nichols). Even veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum, who typically takes Wednesdays off for rest, has now been tagged with a groin injury. Head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't sugarcoat things, he's already ruled out Harrison and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. for Sunday’s divisional tilt.

There is, however, a glimmer of good news. Cornerback Max Melton, who sat out last week's practices and the game against Seattle with a concussion, was upgraded to limited participation, a sign he's trending in the right direction. Notably absent from the injury list are wideouts Zay Jones (Achilles) and Simi Fehoko (arm), who both picked up knocks against Seattle and were placed on injured reserve Wednesday, further thinning an already depleted receiving corps.

Arizona come into this matchup with a 3-6 record after falling 44-22 to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, completing 22 of 44 passes with a quarterback rating of 83.3, while avoiding any interceptions. Emari Demercado led the team’s receiving corps with three catches for 40 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per grab. On the ground, Zonovan Knight managed 28 yards on 10 carries, averaging 2.8 yards per rush.

The Cardinals offense totaled 335 yards on 68 plays (4.9 yards per play), with 129 rushing yards on 23 carries (an average of 5.6 yards per attempt). Defensively, Arizona struggled to contain Seattle’s ground game, giving up 198 yards on 46 rushes (4.3 yards per carry), and allowed 174 passing yards on 10-of-12 completions, an 83.3% completion rate.

Cardinals Injury Report: Cardinals Injury Report , Mack Wilson Sr., LB - Questionable , Xavier Weaver, WR - Questionable , Max Melton, CB - Questionable , Will Johnson, CB - Questionable , Simi Fehoko, WR - Out

San Francisco 49ers team news

The San Francisco 49ers are slowly but surely ramping up Brock Purdy's practice reps this week as they gauge whether their young quarterback can reclaim his starting spot on Sunday. While he's still officially listed as a limited participant, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that the plan is to push Purdy through a more "aggressive" session to test just how close he is to game-ready.

There was more good news on the offensive front, as rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall made his long-awaited return to the field in a limited capacity. It marked his first practice since a knee injury sidelined him back in Week 4, a much-needed boost for a receiving unit that’s been missing his burst and reliability.

Defensively, the 49ers also had a positive development. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who hurt his hip in practice last week and was forced to sit out against the Los Angeles Rams, has rejoined drills as a limited participant. His presence would be a welcome addition for a defense that thrives on depth and disruption up front.

San Francisco enter Week 11 with a 6-4 record, looking to bounce back after a 42-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in their previous outing. Quarterback Mac Jones was efficient through the air, completing 33 of 39 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns, though he did toss one interception. He finished the day with an impressive 115.7 passer rating. Kendrick Bourne hauled in a single catch for 19 yards, while Christian McCaffrey paced the ground game with 12 carries for 30 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per attempt.

Overall, San Francisco's offense logged 60 total plays for 393 yards, including 21 rushing attempts for 74 yards (a 3.5-yard average). On defense, the 49ers allowed 126 rushing yards on 30 carries (4.2 yards per rush) and 275 passing yards on 24 completions out of 36 attempts, giving up a 66.7% completion rate.

49ers Injury Report: Alfred Collins, DT - Questionable, Brandon Aiyuk, WR - PUP-R, Rickey Pearsall, WR - Questionable, Brock Purdy, QB - Questionable, Mykel Williams, DE - IR

Watch and live stream Cardinals vs 49ers in the USA

The Cardinals vs 49ers game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Cardinals vs 49ers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

How to buy Cardinals vs 49ers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Cardinals vs 49ers Fantasy Football

We head into another week under the assumption that Brock Purdy will finally make his long-awaited return, though that remains a wait-and-see situation depending on how things progress in practice. If his turf toe continues to nag him, there's every chance Mac Jones gets the nod once again under center.

That same injury has limited Purdy to just two outings this year, where he posted back-to-back QB16 finishes with 16.8 and 17.7 fantasy points against the Seahawks and Jaguars, respectively. Considering the lengthy layoff and a matchup that doesn’t exactly scream "breakout," Purdy should be viewed strictly as a mid-tier QB2 this week.

With Jonathan Taylor resting on his bye, Christian McCaffrey reigns supreme as the unquestioned RB1 for Week 11, and, frankly, for the entire fantasy landscape. He and Taylor sit atop the league in total fantasy points across all positions, ahead of heavyweights like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Drake Maye. What makes CMC such an anomaly is his hybrid production, he's functioning as both a top-flight receiver and a workhorse back. He ranks sixth in receiving yards (just one shy of Amon-Ra St. Brown) and second in total receptions among all players.

Simply put, he's a WR1 and RB2 rolled into one unstoppable package. Facing a Cardinals defense that's giving up the 12th-most fantasy points to running backs, there's zero reason to even think twice — McCaffrey remains an automatic start and a weekly game-changer.

Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings continues to carve out a steady role in San Francisco's offense. He earned a 23% target share, 35% of the air yards, and even saw an end-zone look last week. Over the past month, he's led all 49ers receivers in targets, developing clear chemistry with Purdy whenever the quarterback's been on the field. Statistically speaking, he's "due," sitting seventh in expected points per game (xPPG) while producing slightly under that mark. He’s quietly heating up, scoring in two straight outings and turning in a solid 6-71-1 line against the Rams. Another strong week could be on the horizon.

As for Arizona, it was a rough go in their blowout loss, but Jacoby Brissett still managed to salvage fantasy respectability thanks to sheer volume. Despite completing only half of his passes at a modest 5.9 yards per attempt, he aired it out 44 times, tossing two touchdowns and tacking on 31 yards on the ground. That dual-threat element and garbage-time production kept him afloat, and in Week 11, Brissett remains a viable fringe QB1 option. Still, with a reshuffled receiving corps and questions about consistency, his ceiling comes with a fair bit of risk attached.

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't quite hit the sky-high expectations that followed him into the league after the 2024 NFL Draft, but make no mistake, he's still the undisputed go-to weapon in the Cardinals’ passing attack. The flashes of brilliance are there; it’s just a matter of consistency catching up to the hype.

Cardinals vs 49ers Game Predictions

The 49ers got a harsh wake-up call on Sunday, a reality check that showed just how far they've slipped in the NFC West hierarchy. The Los Angeles Rams stormed into Santa Clara and lit up the scoreboard with 42 points, dismantling a weary and injury-riddled Niners defense en route to a comfortable 16-point win. Even more eye-opening? They bottled up Christian McCaffrey, limiting the superstar back to a mere 30 yards on 12 carries, a rarity for one of the game’s most dynamic weapons.

Mac Jones piled up 319 passing yards and three touchdowns, but let's be real, most of that came when the game was already out of reach, padding the box score in what was essentially extended garbage time.

As for the Cardinals (3-6), things weren't any prettier in the desert. They were steamrolled 44-22 by the Seahawks, falling behind 38-7 before halftime in a performance that looked over before it really began.

This week's matchup might not be one for the highlight reels, more like a battle to see who can shake off the stench of recent losses. But expect the 49ers to come in swinging, reasserting their ground dominance behind McCaffrey and leaning on a more balanced offensive approach. In this showdown of strugglers, San Francisco should have just enough polish — and pride — to freshen the air and come away with the win.

Cardinals vs 49ers Betting Odds

Spread

49ers -2.5 (-121)

Cardinals +2.5 (+102)

Moneyline

49ers -150

Cardinals +124

Total

OVER 48.5 (-102)

UNDER 48.5 (-113)

Form

ARZ - Form All Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals L

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals W

Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers L

Indianapolis Colts 31 - 27 Arizona Cardinals L

Arizona Cardinals 21 - 22 Tennessee Titans L SF - Form All San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams L

New York Giants 24 - 34 San Francisco 49ers W

Houston Texans 26 - 15 San Francisco 49ers L

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 10 Atlanta Falcons W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 - 19 San Francisco 49ers L

Head-to-Head Record

ARZ Last 5 matches SF 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins San Francisco 49ers 16 - 15 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 47 - 24 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 23 - 24 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 29 - 45 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 35 - 16 Arizona Cardinals

