Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 16: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills versus Patriots 2024 NFL Week 16 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Following one of their standout victories of the 2024 season against the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) are set to return to the gridiron in Week 16, hosting the New England Patriots (3-11) at Highmark Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots NFL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Buffalo.

Date Sunday, December 22 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, Buffalo

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 821 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Bills began the season with an uneven 3-2 record but have since found their groove, securing wins over the Jets, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins, Colts, Chiefs, 49ers, and Lions, with their only setback in this stretch coming against the Rams. This surge has propelled them to an impressive 11-3 mark.

In their high-scoring duel against Detroit, Buffalo entered the third quarter with a slender seven-point advantage before unleashing an offensive flurry, adding 27 points to seal the 48-42 victory. Josh Allen was instrumental, throwing for 362 yards with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. James Cook also made a significant impact, carrying the ball 14 times for 105 yards and finding the end zone twice.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Milano Linebacker Questionable Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring T. Rapp Safety Questionable Neck C. Samuel Wide Receiver Questionable Ribs C. Lewis Defensive Back Questionable Knee - ACL D. Williams Linebacker Questionable Elbow D. Hamlin Safety Questionable Ribs M. Valdes-Scantling Wide Receiver Questionable Illness S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Spector Linebacker Questionable Calf R. Douglas Cornerback Questionable Knee D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed

New England Patriots team news

New England has endured a season of setbacks, opening the campaign with losses to the Seahawks, Jets, 49ers, Dolphins, Texans, and Jaguars in their first seven outings. Despite a brief midseason uptick that saw them go 2-1, the Patriots have since dropped games to the Rams, Dolphins, Colts, and Cardinals.

In their post-bye encounter with Arizona, New England trailed 13-3 at halftime. Although they managed to put up 14 points in the fourth quarter, they ultimately succumbed 30-17. Drake Maye threw for 202 yards with one touchdown and an interception, while Kendrick Bourne contributed three catches for 44 yards.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Strange Guard Questionable Knee A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Peppers Safety Questionable Hamstring J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle J. Hasty Running Back Out Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Jones Cornerback Out Hip D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee J. Mills Defensive Back Injured Reserve Collarbone C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed K. White Defensive End Questionable Groin J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Reagor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger T. Hill Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed

