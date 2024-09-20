How to watch and listen to Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two SEC rivals are set to clash on the gridiron in the Yellowhammer State, each seeking a crucial conference victory. The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas is coming off a 37-27 win at home against UAB last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Tigers cruised past New Mexico with a 45-19 victory at home in their previous outing.

The Razorbacks bounced back from a double-overtime defeat against No. 16 Oklahoma State in Stillwater by handling UAB on home turf. Arkansas aims to notch a second consecutive win as they kick off conference play with a 2-1 record.

Auburn rebounded from a lackluster performance against Cal at home, defeating New Mexico to get back on track. The Tigers also sit at 2-1 on the season and are looking to start their conference campaign with a victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks CFB game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and kick-off time

The Auburn Tigers will take on Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Jordan-Hare Stadium Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 190 (NE), 960 (CAR) | Away: 374 (NE), 374 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key players

Auburn Tigers team news

Payton Thorne has been steering the Tigers' offense this season, amassing 487 passing yards along with five touchdown throws, though he’s also been picked off four times while completing 56.3% of his passes.

Thorne has also contributed on the ground, rushing for 92 yards at 4.8 yards per carry, and adding two touchdowns over the span of three games.

Jarquez Hunter has been a key part of Auburn’s rushing attack, dashing for 273 yards and two scores, averaging an impressive 7.6 yards per carry. As a receiver, Hunter has made four catches on five targets, totaling 25 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news

Taylen Green has thrown for three touchdowns and two interceptions across three games, completing 56.4% of his passes for 806 yards, averaging 268.7 yards per game.

Green has also been a threat with his legs, rushing for 245 yards and finding the end zone four times.

On the ground, Ja'Quinden Jackson has been a standout, racking up 397 rushing yards at an average of 132.3 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns. Jackson has also contributed in the passing game with four receptions for 41 yards, though he has yet to score through the air.

Andrew Armstrong has been a reliable target in the passing game, hauling in 18 catches for 301 yards, averaging 100.3 yards per game over three contests, though he's still searching for his first touchdown of the season.

