Where to watch today's San Francisco 49ers vs Carolina Panthers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Christian McCaffrey is set to cross paths with his old club for the first time, leading the San Francisco 49ers into a marquee matchup against the Carolina Panthers under the Monday Night Football lights at Levi's Stadium.

49ers vs Panthers date and start time

The 49ers and Panthers will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States, on Monday, November 24, 2025, starting at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT.

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm CT/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch 49ers vs Panthers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service:Fubo

The 49ers arrive fresh off a commanding 41–22 triumph over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, a game where McCaffrey looked every bit the superstar with 121 total yards and a season-best three touchdowns. San Francisco enters the week boasting a division-leading 4–1 mark in NFC West action, further cementing their status as one of the conference’s true heavy hitters.

On the opposite sideline, the Panthers are feeling confident after edging the Falcons 30–27 in an overtime thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bryce Young erupted for a franchise-record 448 passing yards, putting his name atop Carolina’s single-game leaderboard. Sitting at 6–5, the Panthers remain squarely in the postseason chase as they hunt down the first-place Buccaneers.

This Week 12 clash also comes with a bit of history. The last time these two sides met was back in Week 5 of 2022, when the 49ers cruised to a 37–15 win on the road, just days before they pulled off the blockbuster deal to bring McCaffrey to the Bay.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs Panthers NFL game.

READ MORE: 49ers vs Panthers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, 49ers vs Panthers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of 49ers vs Panthers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 12 matchup between the 49ers and the Panthers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage