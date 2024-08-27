How to watch and live stream 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday football in the USA

Whether you're pulling the wishbone, indulging in pumpkin pie, or recovering from a food coma with a well-deserved nap, the NFL action waits for no one. In fact, Football and Thanksgiving go hand and hand like peanut butter and jelly.
There are three heavyweight clashes on November 28 to provide you with plenty of thanksgiving entertainment, with family and friends. Be sure to mark your calendar not only for these NFL games but also for the one scheduled on Black Friday.
