NFL 2024: Most notable players to retire this offseason following shocking Shaquil Barrett and Kenyan Drake announcements

GOAL lists the most notable players to retire this offseason following the shock retirement announcements of Barrett and Drake...

Retirements in the NFL are a tough pill to swallow. Fans hope to see the best players in the league go on to have long and successful careers at the top level.

However, a raft of NFL's stars hang up their cleats ahead of every season, whether due to players age, injuries piling up or simply falling out of love with the game.

Sometimes, we can see the announcements coming, but other times they catch us completely off guard. The latter was the case with the recent news about linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, and veteran running back Kenyan Drake calling it quits on Saturday.

With all of that in mind, GOAL lists most notable players to retire this offseason.