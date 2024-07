NFL 2024 : Five defensive players poised to breakout this season

GOAL lists five potential NFL breakout candidates on defense in the 2024 campaign, from Jalen Carter to Christian Gonzalez.

With NFL camps underway this week, fans are about to get their first real glimpses of what's to come in 2024.

One of the most interesting things ahead of the NFL season is predicting which players can make dramatic improvements.

Last year, that list included DaRon Bland, Trent McDuffie, Tyrel Dodson and Christian Barmore.

So who are the potential breakout candidates on defense heading into the 2024 season? Here are five players on the verge of massive years.