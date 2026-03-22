USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey growing in influence at Manchester City as Alyssa Thompson shines for Chelsea, Naomi Girma returns

The ripple effects of Catarina Macario’s move to the NWSL’s San Diego Wave are already being felt - but not in the way many might have expected.

Rather than slowing down, Chelsea have continued to lean into their American core. Naomi Girma returned from absence to help secure a point against London City Lionesses, while Alyssa Thompson remained a constant threat down the left, creating chances even without finding the net.

In many ways, it’s part of a broader trend taking hold across Europe.

In England, Phallon Tullis-Joyce continues to anchor Manchester United, while Sam Coffey is carving out a bigger role with Manchester City.

And across the continent, the American imprint is just as evident. Emily Fox helped Arsenal overwhelm Everton, while Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes were both involved as Olympique Lyonnais Féminin added another win to remain top of the French table.

GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players fared across Europe over the weekend.