Trent Williams 49ersGetty Images
Abhinav Sharma

Trent Williams ends holdout with San Francisco, finalizing new $82.66m deal with 49ers ahead of Monday Night Football season opener against New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers' star left tackle Trent Williams has ended his contract dispute and reported to finalize a new deal with the club.

  • All-Pro left tackle skipped pre-season while seeking new contract
  • 49ers open NFL season against the Jets on Monday
  • Player's agency announces end of holdout, Williams to finalize new contract
