Paris Saint-Germain have opened initial talks over a move for Mika Godts, Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday evening. PSG see the Belgian winger as a serious addition, but they will have to dig deep into their pockets, with Ajax demanding a huge fee for the creative forward.

Alongside Maghnes Akliouche, whose transfer is almost complete, the Parisians view the Belgian winger as another reinforcement. Ajax had been keen to keep the 21-year-old forward, but they are now aware of PSG's approach.

PSG, the two-time winners of the Champions League, already have several options on the left flank in Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola. However, Barcola now looks set to leave the French capital. He is said to be refusing to extend his contract and has been linked with Liverpool.

With PSG now making their move, Ajax could still lose Godts this summer. According to Tim van Duijn of Voetbal International, the Amsterdam club are aware of the interest, which has been there for some time. However, Ajax do not want to let the Belgian go cheaply and are demanding a huge fee.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport this week, Godts said he wants to stay at Ajax this summer. "I hope to simply be challenging for the title next season. I feel we can do that as a team," he said.

Interviewer Sam van Royen then pointed out that the transfer market will remain open for well over another month and that a 'nice club' could still come forward.

"Then we will have to look at that. For now there is nothing, nothing is going on and I am very, very happy in this ArenA," concluded the skilful attacker, who is under contract in Amsterdam for another three years.