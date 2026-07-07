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Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice & the five England players at risk of World Cup semi-final ban ahead of Norway clash
Bellingham and Rice under pressure
Bellingham and Rice are among the England stars who must be on their best behaviour when they face Norway on Saturday. The Three Lions secured their place in the quarter-finals after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, but the fallout from the match has left the squad vulnerable to further suspensions.
Due to the expansion of the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams, FIFA has implemented specific windows where yellow cards are wiped to prevent players from missing the final. Cautions were cleared after the group stage and will be cleared again after the quarter-finals, but any player who picked up a booking in the round of 32 or last 16 remains at risk of missing a potential semi-final clash.
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Three Lions stars on the disciplinary tightrope
Rice is eligible to face Norway despite picking up his second booking of the tournament in the opening minute of the Mexico game. This is because his previous yellow card, received during the goalless draw with Ghana, was wiped following the conclusion of the group stage. However, a caution on Saturday would see him serve an automatic one-match ban in the next round.
Bellingham finds himself in the exact same predicament. The Real Madrid superstar was shown a yellow card during the 2-1 win over DR Congo in the round of 32. If he is booked in Miami, he will be forced to watch from the sidelines should England progress. Manchester City defenders Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly are also one card away from a semi-final suspension, adding to Tuchel's selection anxiety.
Henderson and Quansah sidelined
The disciplinary situation is further complicated by the confirmed absence of Jarell Quansah. The defender was sent off during the dramatic win over Mexico and will definitely miss the Norway fixture.
England will also be without the experienced Jordan Henderson, who is also technically on a yellow card after he was booked while remonstrating from the touchline in the victory over the Mexicans. The Brentford midfielder is highly unlikely to feature in the quarter-final, however, after he sustained a serious wrist injury in a freak accident during the celebrations following the Mexico victory. Henderson has not travelled to the team's base in Kansas City, remaining in Mexico City with medical staff for further treatment, leaving England short-handed in the middle of the park.
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Tuchel demands consistency from officials
The England boss has been vocal about his frustration regarding the tournament's officiating and the lack of clarity surrounding appeals following the bizarre administrative intervention that saw USMNT's Folarin Balogun cleared. Referring to Rice's early booking in the Mexico clash, Tuchel said: "We just want to have consistency in the decisions. So, is our yellow card after the first minute against Declan Rice... I think it is not a yellow card. Do we get this back? Does France get the yellow card back for [Michael] Olise [against Paraguay] which was not a yellow card?"
The manager's concerns highlight the tension within the camp as they look to reach a second World Cup semi-final in three tournaments. With five players effectively one booking away from a ban, England must balance their aggression with extreme caution to ensure they don't lose their biggest stars for the business end of the competition.
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