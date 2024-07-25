Haason ReddickGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

Jets' place Haason Reddick on reserve/did not report list amid training camp holdout over new contract following offseason trade to New York

Defensive End Haason Reddick is officially put on the reserve/did not report list by the Jets amid training camp holdout.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • New York acquired Reddick from Philadelphia in a trade earlier this offseason
  • Shortly after, Reddick began a contract holdout and refused to report to offseason activities without a new contract
  • New York placed Reddick on reserve/did not report list
  • Checkout more of GOAL's NFL content below:

NFL 2024: Most notable players to retire this offseason following shocking Shaquil Barrett and Kenyan Drake announcements

NFL 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Top 5 Remaining Free Agents after Jamal Adams signs with the Tennessee Titans

NFL 2024 : Five NFL offensive players poised to breakout this season

NFL 2024 : Five defensive players poised to breakout this season