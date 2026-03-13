Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CM Grafica Inter Bastoni 2026 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Inter: Bastoni is captivated by Barcelona – he is Deco’s top target

The latest rumours regarding the future of the Nerazzurri centre-back, who is a target for the Blaugrana club.

The first thoughts regarding the summer transfer window are beginning to take shape, and at Barcelona – as is no surprise – particular attention is being paid to potential moves to strengthen the defence.

On the Blaugrana club’s list of targets – and this is certainly not a new rumour either – a name has long been circled in red and viewed by the Catalan management as a top priority: Alessandro Bastoni.

The Inter full-back, born in 1999, is one of Barcelona’s key targets, and the club has already made preliminary enquiries to gauge the potential terms for a deal between the parties. But on this matter, there is an interesting development to report.

  • CHARMED WAND

    As reported by Radio Marca, citing Matteo Moretto, Bastoni is at the forefront of Barcelona’s and Blaugrana sporting director Deco’s minds. The Catalan club’s interest is well known, pending the elections for the new president: the sporting director would like to sign the Nerazzurri centre-back; he is his main target.

    Bastoni is aware of Barcelona’s interest and has not ruled it out: no firm yes, of course, but it is a possibility that appeals to him greatly.

    • Advertisement

  • INTER'S REQUEST

    And what’s the word from Inter?

    Bastoni is tied to the club based in Viale della Liberazione by a contract running until 30 June 2028 and fully intends to focus on the end of the season with the Nerazzurri. According to rumours, the Milanese side value one of the key players in Chivu’s defence at at least €70 million and would not consider offers below that figure.

    His salary is €5.5 million net per season, which is within the Blaugrana’s budget. At the moment, interest is strong, but discussions will take place at the end of the season to see if this can become a more concrete prospect.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV